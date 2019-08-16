Intel Core i5-9400F Without Graphics Now $134.99



Schools are almost back in session and that means retailers are offering lots of discounts on items that students might need. This week, Newegg has been offering a slew of deals on PC components that would be perfect for someone building a new rig for a new school year.



Today, the online retailer has the Intel Core i5-9400F Coffee Lake 2.9 GHz desktop processor without integrated graphics for $134.99 with the code EMCTDUB22 at checkout. That’s $44 off the $179.99 MSRP and one of the lowest prices we have seen for this CPU.



Tom's Hardware sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, Tom's Hardware is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.

The Core i5 features a max turbo boost of up to 4.1GHz, supports DDR4 as well as Intel Optane memory.

We praised the Intel Core i5-9400F for its leading game performance and reasonable price. However, we -did not like that it lacks integrated graphics and comes with a locked ratio multiplier. But if you are on the lookout for a mid-range CPU, this might be a good choice for you.

Not sure which CPU to get? Be sure to check out our CPU buying guide as well as our best CPU picks for reviews, recommendations and insights.