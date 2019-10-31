Intel Lists Two New Comet Lake-U CPUs for Thin & Light Laptops

(Image credit: Thannaree Deepul/Shutterstock)

Intel has launched two new low-end Comet Lake-U CPUs: the Intel Pentium Gold 6405U and the Intel Celeron 5205U, thereby adding two more 14nm chips to the confusing Intel 10th-Generation lineup.

As spotted by Anandtech, these two chips eat at the lowest-end of the CPU hierarchy and are likely binned chips that otherwise do not meet Intel’s requirements for operating as higher-rated parts. Being U-series parts, they are intended to operate in low-power mobile applications, such as thin and light laptops. Both carry TDPs of 15W.

The Celeron 5205U chip comes with two cores that don't use Hyper-Threading. The spec sheet lists a base frequency of 1.9 GHz.

The Pentium Gold 6405U does use Hyper-Threading on both of its cores and lists a base frequency of 2.4 GHz.

Pentium and Celeron chips typically do not get Intel’s Turbo Boost feature. Given that the other (Core i3, i5, & i7) Comet Lake U-series chips have lower base frequencies but very high turbo clocks, it's possible that the Celeron 5205U and Pentium Gold 6405U don't have a turbo frequency at all. Intel didn't provide boost information for either chip.

Specs

Intel Celeron 5205U Intel Pentium 6405U Cores 2 cores 2 core / 4 threads Base Clock 1.9 GHz 2.4 GHz L3 Cache 2MB 2MB Memory DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400 TDP 15W 15W PCI-Express 12 PCIe 2.0 lanes 12 PCIe 2.0 lanes MSRP $107 $161

Aboard the chips are also 2MB of L3 cache, Intel UHD integrated graphics and 12 lanes of PCIe 2.0 support.

The MSRP for the chips is $107 for the Celeron 5205U and $161 for the Pentium Gold 6405U. That being said, they'll probably go from Intel to its vendor partners for notably less.