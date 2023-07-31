Intel Silently Launches Arc A570M, A530M Mobile GPUs

With two new additions, Intel has expanded the company's discrete mobile Arc Alchemist lineup. While Arc A570M and A530M are unlikely to rival the best graphics cards, we'll still see the Arc A-series duo inside many upcoming gaming laptops.

Intel launched the majority of its mobile Arc Alchemist graphics cards last year. The announced models include the A770M, A730M, A550M, A370M, and A350M. The chipmaker has decided to flesh out the remaining Arc A500M series with the Arc A570M and A530M, which also use the PCIe 4.0 x8 interface. As usual, Intel didn't make a big deal out of the launch.

Intel didn't specify the silicon inside the Arc A570M or A530M. However, they probably use the same ACM-G10 (DG2-512) silicon as the Arc A550M. The ACM-G10 die, a product of TSMC's 6nm process node, measures 406 mm² and houses 21.7 billion transistors. It's bigger than Nvidia's GA104 die, or AMD's Navi 22 die. ACM-G10, based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, is a flexible option that Intel utilizes for many of its Arc Alchemist SKUs, including the desktop flagship Arc A770.

The Arc A570M features 16 Xe cores, equivalent to 256 execution units, so it's an identical configuration to the Arc A550M. It has a similar number of XMX Engines and Xe Vector Engines. The Arc A570M has 16 ray tracing units as well. Labeled with a TGP between 75W and 95W, the Arc A570M arrives with a 1,300 MHz clock speed. It's a higher-clocked Arc A550M.

Arc A530 and Arc A570M Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Arc A770M A730M Arc A570M Arc A550M Arc A530M Arc A370M Arc A350M Xe Cores 32 24 16 16 12 8 6 Ray Tracing Units 32 24 16 16 12 8 6 Graphics Clock (MHz) 1,650 1,100 1,300 900 1,300 1,550 1,150 Memory (GDDR6) 16GB 12GB ? 8GB ? 4GB 4GB Memory Interface 256-bit 192-bit ? 128-bit ? 64-bit 64-bit TGP (W) 120 - 150 80 - 120 75 - 95 60 65 - 95 35 - 50 25 - 35

Meanwhile, the Arc A530M has a further cut-down ACM-G10 silicon with only 12 Xe cores, four less than the Arc A550M. The configuration accounts for 192 execution units, XMX Engines, and Xe Vector Engines. Intel specced the Arc A530M with a TGP between 65W and 95W with the same clock speed as the Arc A570M.

Intel didn't expose the memory configurations for the Arc A570M or A530M. The Arc A550M features 6GB of GDDR6 memory at 14 Gbps. Limited by a 128-bit memory interface, the Arc A550M delivers 224 GB/s of memory bandwidth. Therefore, the Arc A570M should flaunt a higher memory bandwidth, whereas the Arc A530M will likely offer less. The exact number remains a mystery until Intel updates the product pages.

When Intel first unveiled the mobile Arc A-series, only five SKUs were on the roadmap: Arc A350M, A370M, A550M, A730M, and A770M. The chipmaker has since added the Arc A530M and A570M. It's unknown when this is the last we've seen of mobile Alchemist. There's still room for two more models: the Arc A330M or A750M. But with Battlemage reportedly launching next year, Intel may be better off focusing on the next-generation graphics card unless there's a lot of residue Alchemist silicon that the chipmaker needs to dump.