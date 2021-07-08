InWin’s New PC Case Has a Screen to Play Games On

InWin has announced the most gaming-oriented case you'll come across called the InWin 309 Gaming Edition. This chassis is a literal gaming machine with a full ARGB LED front panel that can be used to play simple 2D-based video games.

The front panel is by no stretch of the imagination a screen that has any decent resolution, with a total of just 144 ARGB LEDs. So the games you can play on it are as simple as can be.

InWin provides you with three games to choose from: 309 Racing, Magi Jump and Blox, the latter of which is similar to Tetris. InWin provides you with a simple gaming controller with four big "ABCD" buttons to the right and a D-pad to the left.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: InWin) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: InWin) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: InWin)

The front panel can also be used to display logos or numbers or low-resolution pictures when you're not gaming with the display. InWin also includes software to change the front panel's 'wallpaper' to your liking.

The case is a mid-tower ATX chassis capable of housing motherboards ranging from E-ATX all the way down to mini-ITX. There's also room for seven 120mm fans: three on the top, three on the bottom (where the intake is), and one on the rear. (The case comes with four ASN120 fans included with the case.)

The triple top and bottom fan mounts can also be used to house 360mm radiators, though InWin recommends a slim 360mm radiator for the bottom as it can interfere with your graphics card.

Maximum graphics card length is up to 350mm and maximum CPU heatsink height is 160mm. There is also room for four hard drive mounts, two of which can house 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drives, and the remaining two are limited to 2.5-inchers.

InWin has not disclosed any information pertaining to the availability or pricing yet, but we'll keep an eye out for it.