In Win Outs H-Frame Case And Limited Edition 1065 W PSU

In Win tries to offer products that easily stand out from the crowd, thanks to their design and looks. At Computex 2015, this company showed us the H-Tower, which looks like a transformer, and this week at CES it showed another new high-end case, the H-Frame.

H-Frame Chassis And Limited Edition PSUs

The H-Frame is by no means as impressive as the H-Tower, but it still looks like they paid extra attention to the smallest detail. Only five hundred H-Frames will be made, and each will be numbered. On top of that, all these cases will be bundled with a specially designed PSU, which has much larger dimensions than the normal ATX form factor PSUs. This means that the Signature PSU with 1065 W capacity will be compatible only with the H-Frame. Therefore, In Win will also make only five hundred Signature PSUs. The estimated price of the H-Frame, including the Signature PSU, will be around $850.

The H-Frame is a full tower chassis supporting E-ATX mainboards along with graphics cards up to 44 cm long (if you only SSDs instead of HDDs). It has eight PCIe expansion slots, and its I/O panel, besides the typical HD audio port, also includes three USB 3.0 ports, along with a single USB 3.1 Type-C port. The case is made of aluminum, and the windowed panel is made of tempered (toughened) glass, something that will protect it from scratches. There is LED lighting, providing a stunning look to the H-Frame, especially in low light conditions.

The model number of the PSU that equips the H-Frame is S11-1065, and besides the increased dimensions (18 cm wide instead of the normal 15 cm), it also features LED lighting along with four different modes of operation, including a mode where the fan continues to spin for a short time after the system's shutdown. There is a USB port at the front side of the PSU that allows you to easily charge mobile devices, without the need for the system to be in operation.

The S11-1065 is fully modular, uses only Japanese capacitors for its internals, and includes all necessary protection features. The cooling fan is 165 mm in diameter, so we expect it to have quiet operation. In Win provides a five-year warranty with this PSU, so it must be quite confident about its reliability.

We should note here that In Win is among very few companies that has a PSU manufacturing line, so its PSU offerings aren't just re-branded products. However, reps told us that the production cost is high, so they have a restricted PSU manufacturing capacity because they cannot compete in this section with the Chinese factories, where the production cost is much lower. They might build fewer PSUs, but when you own a manufacturing line, you can design and build whatever you want -- most important of all, in any quantity. This is why In Win was able to design and build the Signature PSU.

The Classic Series Coming

Besides the special edition Signature PSU, In Win plans to release a new PSU line called the Classic series. There are four members in this lineup, in capacities ranging from 750 W to 1250 W. All use a fully modular cabling design and meet the 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency requirements. The cooling fan has a Hydro Dynamic Bearing and 120 mm diameter, while the chassis is made of aluminum and features an attractive finish.

Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware, covering Power Supplies.