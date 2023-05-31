InWin Shows off Diverse Range of PC Cases at Computex

InWin has an impressive space at Computex 2023, with extensive displays showing off its diverse range of PC cases. The firm is also continuing to lay foundations in other PC component and accessory areas with several new cooling, power supplies and peripherals.

The modular iBuildiShare initiative has been a success, claims InWin, and it is now seeking to build on these creative chassis by adding more options for DIYers. Thus it is providing new color schemes and AiO cooler support for its flatpack POC chassis. Simultaneously, InWin is introducing a new ModFree mini for mini-ITX builders. We also liked the expansion of options for the Dubili chassis, including the provision of accessories like leather handles, and further premium color panel options.

Above you can see some of the POC One options showcased by InWin at Computex. These are new liquid cooling editions of these origami-style Mini-ITX case series on the way. Also highlighted by InWin is the ability of these refined designs to fit up to 3.5-slot graphics cards, and the integration of a dedicated GPU chamber that is part of the finished construction.

The InWin Dubili took up quite a lot of space at the firm's booth. Again customizability and modularity is a key attraction with this design. This is a higher-end E-ATX capable case with plenty of room for flagship parts - both processing and cooling.

Also worthy of some attention are the possibilities opened up by InWin's Mod Free case concept. At the entrance to its booth, InWin had a quad-system Mod Free design suspended from the ceiling above a landscape showcasing the mix and match chassis components available. The top video shows many more PC DIY permutations facilitated by the Mod Free.

If you appreciate the patina of wood, InWin's Mod Free project using just one small section of chassis and some wood panels may appeal. The wood bar array sides might echo designs like the Fractal North, but InWin says that these panel designs have been in development before that launched. Moreover, wood slatted designs can be seen in plenty of prior non-computing products.

Other InWin Products at Computex

Elsewhere in the InWin product showcase, the firm pushed forward its new MR and TR series AIO liquid coolers: available in 240, 280, 360, and 480mm variants. New fans were also on the menu, coming to the Neptune and DN Pro series. InWin has launched three new ATX 3.0 PSUs in wattages up to 1300 W.

(Image credit: InWin)

Last but not least, InWin has leveraged its industrial design prowess to create the Melody Series of headphone stands, pictured above. If you have room on your desk, three distinct designs are being made available including two with ARGB lighting.