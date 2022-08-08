Lenovo Spills Specifications of Unannounced AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 Processors

PC maker Lenovo has spilled the specifications of a trio of AMD processors that haven’t yet been officially announced by the red team. Lenovo's Product Specification Reference reveals the specifications of multiple Lenovo ThinkStation P358 Tower (opens in new tab) systems. Three of these systems are based upon the AMD Ryzen Pro 5945, AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5845, and Ryzen 5 Pro 5645. Despite coming from a reputable source, it is best to take the news with a pinch of salt until confirmed by AMD.

Processor Name Cores Threads Base Frequency Max Frequency Cache Memory Support Processor Graphics AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5645 6 12 3.7GHz 4.6GHz 3MB L2 / 32MB L3 DDR4-3200 None AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5845 8 16 3.4GHz 4.6GHz 4MB L2 / 32MB L3 DDR4-3200 None AMD Ryzen 9 Pro 5945 12 24 3.0GHz 4.7GHz 6MB L2 / 64MB L3 DDR4-3200 None

In a tweet from HXL you can see the specs of the new AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 chips, snapped from the Lenovo site, and still live at the time of writing. All of the new processors are 65W or less, and alongside their significant base clock differences this sets them apart from their consumer brethren. None of the new chips has on-board graphics.

We've compared AMD's new Ryzen 5000 Pro CPU vs its nearest neighbor Ryzen 5000 CPU in the table below.

AMD processor Cores Base clock Boost clock TDP Cache Ryzen 9 Pro 5945 12C / 24T 3.0 GHz 4.7 GHz ≤ 65W 6MB (L2) + 64MB (L3) Ryzen 9 5900X 12C / 24T 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 105W 6MB (L2) + 64MB (L3) Ryzen 7 Pro 5845 8C / 16T 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz ≤ 65W 4MB (L2) + 32MB (L3) Ryzen 7 5800X 8C / 16T 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 105W 4MB (L2) + 32MB (L3) Ryzen 5 Pro 5645 6C / 12T 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz ≤ 65W 3MB (L2) + 32MB (L3) Ryzen 5 5600X 6C / 12T 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 65W 3MB (L2) + 32MB (L3)

The new top-end Ryzen Pro 5000 CPU, the Ryzen 9 Pro 5945, offers users 12 cores and 24 threads of processing. It matches the enthusiast, creator and gamer focused Ryzen 9 5900X in this regard, but the CPU clock speeds are pared back to achieve a TDP of 65W or less. These new Ryzen Pro 5000 chips will thus be able to fit in compact systems with modest coolers for low TCO. The Lenovo ThinkStation P358 is indeed quite a compact system, yet it isn’t the firm’s smallest, and should be able to handle higher TDP CPUs. Its target users are also expected to benefit from the AMD Pro features with extra security, manageability and other business friendly features.

(Image credit: AMD)

If you check out AMD’s official Ryzen Pro product pages you will see that the beefiest current offering listed by AMD is the Ryzen 7 Pro 5750G with 8C / 16T. All the currently listed Ryzen Pro 5000 chips are either 35 or 65W TDP, and they all feature on-board Radeon graphics.

With this spill from Lenovo, we are going to assume it won’t be long until AMD makes these Ryzen Pro CPUs official. AMD seems to be busy massaging its Zen 3 portfolio – this weekend we reported on a quartet of new E-suffixed (embedded) chips that were revealed by IT solutions provider Advantech.