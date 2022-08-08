Lenovo Spills Specifications of Unannounced AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 Processors

PC maker Lenovo has spilled the specifications of a trio of AMD processors that haven’t yet been officially announced by the red team. Lenovo's Product Specification Reference reveals the specifications of multiple Lenovo ThinkStation P358 Tower (opens in new tab) systems. Three of these systems are based upon the AMD Ryzen Pro 5945, AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5845, and Ryzen 5 Pro 5645. Despite coming from a reputable source, it is best to take the news with a pinch of salt until confirmed by AMD.
Processor Name
|Cores
|Threads
Base Frequency
|Max Frequency
|Cache
Memory Support
Processor Graphics
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5645
|6
|12
|3.7GHz
|4.6GHz
3MB L2 / 32MB L3
|DDR4-3200
|None
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5845
|8
|16
|3.4GHz
|4.6GHz
4MB L2 / 32MB L3
|DDR4-3200
|None
AMD Ryzen 9 Pro 5945
|12
|24
|3.0GHz
|4.7GHz
6MB L2 / 64MB L3
|DDR4-3200
|None
In a tweet from HXL you can see the specs of the new AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 chips, snapped from the Lenovo site, and still live at the time of writing. All of the new processors are 65W or less, and alongside their significant base clock differences this sets them apart from their consumer brethren. None of the new chips has on-board graphics.
We've compared AMD's new Ryzen 5000 Pro CPU vs its nearest neighbor Ryzen 5000 CPU in the table below.
|
AMD processor
|
Cores
|
Base clock
|
Boost clock
|
TDP
|
Cache
|
Ryzen 9 Pro 5945
|
12C / 24T
|
3.0 GHz
|
4.7 GHz
|
≤ 65W
|
6MB (L2) + 64MB (L3)
|
Ryzen 9 5900X
|
12C / 24T
|
3.7 GHz
|
4.8 GHz
|
105W
|
6MB (L2) + 64MB (L3)
|
Ryzen 7 Pro 5845
|
8C / 16T
|
3.4 GHz
|
4.6 GHz
|
≤ 65W
|
4MB (L2) + 32MB (L3)
|
Ryzen 7 5800X
|
8C / 16T
|
3.8 GHz
|
4.7 GHz
|
105W
|
4MB (L2) + 32MB (L3)
|
Ryzen 5 Pro 5645
|
6C / 12T
|
3.7 GHz
|
4.6 GHz
|
≤ 65W
|
3MB (L2) + 32MB (L3)
|
Ryzen 5 5600X
|
6C / 12T
|
3.7 GHz
|
4.6 GHz
|
65W
|
3MB (L2) + 32MB (L3)
The new top-end Ryzen Pro 5000 CPU, the Ryzen 9 Pro 5945, offers users 12 cores and 24 threads of processing. It matches the enthusiast, creator and gamer focused Ryzen 9 5900X in this regard, but the CPU clock speeds are pared back to achieve a TDP of 65W or less. These new Ryzen Pro 5000 chips will thus be able to fit in compact systems with modest coolers for low TCO. The Lenovo ThinkStation P358 is indeed quite a compact system, yet it isn’t the firm’s smallest, and should be able to handle higher TDP CPUs. Its target users are also expected to benefit from the AMD Pro features with extra security, manageability and other business friendly features.
If you check out AMD’s official Ryzen Pro product pages you will see that the beefiest current offering listed by AMD is the Ryzen 7 Pro 5750G with 8C / 16T. All the currently listed Ryzen Pro 5000 chips are either 35 or 65W TDP, and they all feature on-board Radeon graphics.
With this spill from Lenovo, we are going to assume it won’t be long until AMD makes these Ryzen Pro CPUs official. AMD seems to be busy massaging its Zen 3 portfolio – this weekend we reported on a quartet of new E-suffixed (embedded) chips that were revealed by IT solutions provider Advantech.