LG Rolls Out 27-inch 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor

OLED gaming monitors are becoming more prevalent in the market, with companies like Alienware iterating rapidly in models like the AW3423DWF we recently reviewed. LG is also firing on all cylinders in this space thanks to the arrival of the new 27GR95QE (opens in new tab). The 27-inch 27GR95QE features an eSports-friendly QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution and cranks the refresh rate up to a heady 240 Hz. For comparison, the aforementioned AW3423DWF tops out at 165 Hz.

OLED panels are renowned for their large color gamuts and saturation, incredible contrast, and inky blacks. The 27GR95QE should have no trouble delivering on those fronts with 98.5 percent coverage of DCI-P3, color depth of 1.07 billion, and a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1 (typical) while boasting a gray-to-gray response time of just 0.03 ms. In addition, while some OLED gaming panels come with a glossy finish to further enhance visual clarity, LG’s latest offering features an anti-glare coating to cut down on reflections.

Swipe to scroll horizontally LG 27GR95QE Specifications Panel Type / Backlight OLED Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27 inches / 21:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 2560x1440 @ 240 Hz FreeSync: 48-240 Hz G-Sync Compatible Native Color Depth & Gamut 10-bit / DCI-P3 HDR10 Response Time (GTG) 0.03ms Brightness (mfr) "TBD" Contrast (mfr) 1,500,000:1 Speakers None Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.4 2x HDMI Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB 3.0 1x up, 2x down

LG says that the 27GR95QE is both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync compatible and is HDR10 compliant. But, interestingly, LG doesn’t provide any guidance on typical or maximum brightness ratings – it just says that those specifications are “to be determined” at this time.

On the connectivity front, LG gives customers two HDMI ports (although it doesn’t say whether HDMI 2.0 or 2.1 is supported), DisplayPort 1.4, and two USB 3.0 ports. There are no integrated speakers on the 27GR95QE, for those wondering.

(Image credit: LG)

Given that the 27GR95QE is a gaming monitor, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention that it has a hexagonal RGB lighting element on the back to spice up the design. As for ergonomics, the monitor supports tilt (-5 to 15 degrees), swivel (-10 to 10 degrees) and height adjustment (0 to 110mm). In addition, the base is detachable and is VESA-compatible for mounting on a wall or monitor arm.

Unfortunately, LG didn’t provide us with an on-sale date for the 27GR95QE, but we know that it will be priced at $999 in the United States when it arrives. When that time comes, we'll see if it has the goods to rank as one of the best gaming monitors on the market.