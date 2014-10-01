LG Electronics Ships 21:9 Curved UltraWide Monitor

LG Electronics claimed a "world's first" on Wednesday with the release of its Curved UltraWide Monitor in the United States. Measuring 32.7 inches diagonally, this monitor consists of an IPS screen with an "ultra wide" 21:9 aspect ratio, allowing users to expand their desktop without having to purchase a second monitor.

The specifications show that the new panel, model 34UC97, has a default resolution of 3440 x 1440 with 178-degree viewing angles, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, a color gamut of sRGB 99 percent and a typical brightness of 300 cd/m2. There are also two Thunderbolt 2 ports, one DisplayPort, one headphone-out jack and two HDMI ports. Sound is managed by MAXXAUDIO and a 7-watt stereo speaker system.

LG Electronics indicated that this monitor could replace dual-monitor setups. The panel supports LG's 4-Screen Split technology, which allows the customer to divide the screen into four sections that support eight different ratios. The two HDMI ports enable LG's Dual-Link Up feature, which allows the monitor to connect to two different sources (such as a PC and a game console) and display their contents on the screen at the same time.

"Many people spend more time in front of computer monitors than they do in front of TVs, and yet the industry hasn't delivered the same level of innovation when it comes to monitors," said Tim Alessi, LG's U.S. head of new product development. "At LG, innovation in display technologies isn't just limited to our cutting-edge TV products, which is why we are expanding our U.S. monitor lineup with our 21:9 Curved UltraWide model."

News of LG Electronics' Curved UltraWide Monitor follows the release of Samsung's own curved display, the SD590C. This panel measures 27 inches and has a curvature of 4000R. Additional specs include a 1920 x 1080 resolution, a typical brightness of 350 cd/m2, a contrast ratio of 3000:1, 178 degree viewing angles, a 4 ms response time (G2G), support for 16.7 million colors and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

Samsung's curved display is scheduled to be on sale now for $429.99. The new 32.7-inch Curved UltraWide Monitor from LG Electronics is expected to go on sale this month as well, for a meatier $1,299. Customers can purchase LG's curvy display at Adorama, Amazon, Fry's B&H, Newegg and Tiger Direct.

