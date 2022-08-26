LG Debuts UltraGear 45-Inch 240Hz Curved OLED Gaming Monitor

LG showcased a huge ultra-wide gaming monitor at IFA 2022 in Berlin today. The new LG UltarGear OLED gaming monitor (model 45GR95QE) features a 45-inch diagonal 3440 x 1440 pixels display with a 240 Hz max refresh rate and 0.1 ms response time. It is designed to fully immerse gamers with its accurate and wide color gamut and its viewer-encapsulating 800R curvature.

(Image credit: LG)

The new LG UltraGear 45GR95QE is the company’s first monitor to be released using a 45-inch OLED display panel and the first featuring 800R curvature. However, if you are feeling some déjà vu, LG’s monitor appears to be employing the same ‘LG Display’ flexible OLED panel that enabled the physically flexing Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED gaming monitor we reported on yesterday. The critical difference is LG has decided on a fixed 800R curvature, and the Corsair leaves the degree of screen curve up to the user (between totally flat and approx 800R). Perhaps LG wasn’t happy with the creaky Corsair flexing mechanism, which doesn’t create a true arc, but rather a display with two flat sides plus a bend in the middle.

Like the Corsair, this ultra-wide LG OLED gaming monitor has excellent gaming performance and punchy color reproduction. In addition to sustaining the headlining 240 Hz max refresh rate, this monitor can sync with your graphics card (VRR) for smooth action as frame rates dip. Check the table at the bottom of this article for a complete set of essential specs.

Another interesting monitor LG had on display at IFA 2022 was the UltraFine Display Ergo AI (model 32UQ890), pictured below. This is a high quality 31.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS display with 95% coverage of DCI-P3. However, its party trick is hinted at by the ‘AI’ in its name.

(Image credit: LG)

This monitor supports three AI-driven ergonomic enhancement modes: AI Motion, Continuous Motion and Periodic Motion. AI Motion, which was demonstrated at LG’s booth during IFA, tracks the user’s eye level and adjusts screen height and tilt via its powered articulated desk-mounted arm whenever a change is detected.

UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (45GR95QE) UltraFine Display Ergo AI (32UQ890) Display Type OLED (AGLR) IPS Screen Size 45-inch 31.5-inch Resolution WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Color Gamut DCI-P3 98.5% DCI-P3 95% Contrast Ratio 1,000,000:1 1,000:1 Refresh Rate 240Hz 60Hz Response Time 0.1ms GTG 5ms GTG Curvature 800R N/A HDR HDR10 HDR10 Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x 2 DisplayPort 1.4 x 1USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) HDMI x 1 DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream 3 pole H/P out Speaker N/A 5W x 2 (MaxxAudio) Remote Controller Yes Yes Stand Tilt: -2º to +15º (Manual) Height: 110mm (Auto) Swivel: ±10º Pivot: Not Available Tilt: -20º to 20º (Auto/Manual) Height: 160mm (Auto/Manual) Swivel: ±270º (Manual) Pivot: Not Available Extend/Retract: 300mm

LG hasn’t shared pricing or availability dates for the UltraGear 45GR95QE or UltraFine 32UQ890 monitors.