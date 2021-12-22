LG Unveils DualUp Monitor: An 'Almost Square' 16:18 Display

Fancy aspect ratios for displays seem to be in fashion these days. Apple went with a completely unorthodox 14:9 displays with its latest MacBook Pros and there are a bunch of ultrawide 32:9 monitors that can replace dual 16:9 LCDs. But LG have taken things a step further with its latest 27.6-inch DualUp Monitor featuring a 16:18 aspect ratio. The monitor addresses who need extended vertical space.

LG's DualUp Monitor (model 28MQ780) is one of the world's first displays with a 16:18 aspect ratio as well as a 2560 × 2880 resolution. This means that it is not a true square, but maintains the industry-standard 2560-pixel width. The manufacturer indeed positions the DualUp as a replacement for two 2560 × 1440 LCDs placed one above another, a setup used by creative professionals and some coders.

(Image credit: LG)

Since the LG DualUp Monitor is not exactly aimed at gamers or multimedia enthusiasts (which is why it is not going to be included into the list of the best gaming monitors ), its general specifications are rather average: it has a 300-nits brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, a 5 ms GtG response time, and a standard fixed refresh rate. The unit can display 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and since this is the only color range supported, users will need one of the latest operating systems to use it properly. Formally, the LCD also supports HDR10, though do not expect a remarkable HDR experience with a display featuring a 300-nits luminance.

(Image credit: LG)

Since the DualUp Monitor from LG is aimed primarily at professionals, it has no compromises when it comes to connectivity. The LCD has one DisplayPort, two HDMI, and one USB-C input with up to 96W power delivery to the host. The product also supports a vertical split view function that lets owners use it with two PCs. It also has a dual-port USB hub and two 7W speakers co-designed with MaxxAudio.

As far as ergonomics is concerned, the model 28MQ780 comes with an ultra-adjustable LG Ergo stand that clamps securely to a desk and can adjust height, tilt, swivel, and even pivot (a 18:16 aspect ratio anyone?) if needed.

LG has not announced pricing of the DualUp Monitor, but it is safe to say that the product will be available in 2022.