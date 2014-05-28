Lian-Li Prices PC Cases That Look Like Desks

Lian Li has, after a rather long wait, officially announced its two enclosures, which come in the form of desks. These desk chassis will be known as the DK-01X and the DK-02X, and they will be able to house one and two systems, respectively.

Internally, both the cases have identical hardware support, with the exception, of course, that the larger DK-02X can house a second Mini-ITX installation. Both the systems will house up to HPTX size motherboards along with the longest of graphics cards up to 400 mm in length, as well as GPU coolers up to 180 mm tall and PSUs up to 280 mm – Plenty of room for your high-end rig or workstation. To top off your rig, the desks also have cut-outs for monitor mounts, which can then leave you with a desk that is completely clear of anything if you keep your keyboard and mouse on the extension. There is also room for many hard drives and SSDs.

Front I/O is handled by the standard pair of HD audio jacks as well as not two, but four USB 3.0 ports. While there are not many motherboards out with headers for four USB 3.0 ports, if you're spending this kind of money on a chassis/desk, certainly it won't be much trouble to get a matching motherboard. Both chassis also have a cut-out for a slim optical drive.

Both the desks have a base height of 805 mm, though they can be raised up to 835 mm for extra comfort. On the side they have optional utility storage, where you can place things such as a keyboard in a metal pouch and hang your headphones on the hangers.

Pricing for the units is rather steep, though, with the DK-01X carrying an MSRP of $989 and the DK-02X costing $1189.

