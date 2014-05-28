Trending

Lian-Li Prices PC Cases That Look Like Desks

Lian Li has priced its Desk Chassis, which are expensive.

Lian Li has, after a rather long wait, officially announced its two enclosures, which come in the form of desks. These desk chassis will be known as the DK-01X and the DK-02X, and they will be able to house one and two systems, respectively.

Internally, both the cases have identical hardware support, with the exception, of course, that the larger DK-02X can house a second Mini-ITX installation. Both the systems will house up to HPTX size motherboards along with the longest of graphics cards up to 400 mm in length, as well as GPU coolers up to 180 mm tall and PSUs up to 280 mm – Plenty of room for your high-end rig or workstation. To top off your rig, the desks also have cut-outs for monitor mounts, which can then leave you with a desk that is completely clear of anything if you keep your keyboard and mouse on the extension. There is also room for many hard drives and SSDs.

Front I/O is handled by the standard pair of HD audio jacks as well as not two, but four USB 3.0 ports. While there are not many motherboards out with headers for four USB 3.0 ports, if you're spending this kind of money on a chassis/desk, certainly it won't be much trouble to get a matching motherboard. Both chassis also have a cut-out for a slim optical drive.

Both the desks have a base height of 805 mm, though they can be raised up to 835 mm for extra comfort. On the side they have optional utility storage, where you can place things such as a keyboard in a metal pouch and hang your headphones on the hangers.

Pricing for the units is rather steep, though, with the DK-01X carrying an MSRP of $989 and the DK-02X costing $1189.

31 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Amdlova 28 May 2014 21:36
    ugly as hell! no wood only a cold aluminium! maybe with amd 290x and a piledriver that can heat the hands
  • knowom 28 May 2014 21:37
    These expensive, but a nice looking concept in terms of aesthetics.
  • paradyme 28 May 2014 22:01
    Finally, a Lian-Li Barbecue! Just put in 4 290x cards and steak & saussies on the top
  • vmem 28 May 2014 22:08
    stop looking at these as just cases. a decent aluminum desk with quality machining can easily run you $1000 by itself.

    that said, these are rather ugly... and I wish the height would be more adjustable
  • neon neophyte 28 May 2014 22:14
    looks cheap, costs a fortune.
  • southernshark 28 May 2014 22:30
    looks like something I wouldn't buy at 200 much less over 1k.
  • southernshark 28 May 2014 22:32
    stop looking at these as just cases. a decent aluminum desk with quality machining can easily run you $1000 by itself.

    So what? Ugly is ugly.

    Reminds me of the Pawn Stars episode where this guy came in, claimed he was an artist. He had made some demonic sculptures out of gold and painted them black. So they looked like cheap black painted demon statues. Yes they were made of gold and weren't cheap to make, but so what?
  • Bondfc11 29 May 2014 00:13
    I agree - these are ugly for the price. Take off the top box and then add some proper legs - beef it up a bit then charge me a grand. I like the idea, but the final design for the supports (not adjustability) etc. falls way way short. Not to mention the desk is way too small to be worth a damn. Good effort, come back with a proper desk though.

    EDIT: OK after going to their website I do like these a bit better. While the 01 is too small for me the 02 would be fine at nearly 48". However, the major issue I have is with the legs. Why oh why do those cheap round legs rather than some stout looking rectangular ones that would match the top better? The video is pretty cool on the website. Overall, a nice effort, just falls a bit short for me due to the supports.
  • RCguitarist 29 May 2014 01:08
    Just like all other Lian Li products.
  • Evan20x 29 May 2014 01:15
    Looks like a BBQ grill. MMMM tis the season to be grilling. :D
