Lian Li's New Case Lineup Includes Flippable Tower, Self-Fogging Desk

Everyone love's flexibility, but PC builders love it just a little bit more. Here at Computex Taipei 2019, Lian Li has unveiled a number of chassis that give builders options that they won't find everywhere else, including the ability to orient a case vertically or horizontally, to grab the case by handle and carry it or to hide the guts of your computer inside a case that doubles as a desk.

Odyssey X: Flip It Around

Lian Li's Odyssey X Case (Photo (Image credit: Tom's Hardware))

At first glance, the Odyssey X (pronounced Odyssey 10) looks like a standard mid-tower, ATX case with a tempered-glass side panel, attractive black aluminum body and some sexy red metal feet. However, this design is truly innovative, because you can change its orientation. In standard "Performance mode," the glass side panel's two French doors are horizontal and the interior layout is designed for maximum airflow.

In "Dynamic Mode," you flip the Odyssey X's chassis around, making it a few inches taller and having those French doors positioned as vertical. Either way, this is one attractive chassis.

Odyssey X in Both Modes (Photo (Image credit: Lian Li))

DK-04F: A PC Inside Your Desk

The DK-04F is the latest version of Lian Li's literal desktop, but it has some new eye-popping new tricks up its sleeve. Like last year's DK-04X, the DK-04F serves as a glass desk, complete with motorized height adjustment that can turn move it up or down at the touch of button and, yes, it can get tall enough to be a standing desk.

Photo (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Underneath the glass top, which has a new and attractive gray border, is an interior space with room for up to an E-ATX motherboard, open-loop cooling and all the trimmings of a high-end desktop. Unlike its predecessor, however, the DK-04F will have RGB light strips on the inside that you can control with the touch of a button.

The most interesting new feature comes from the "G" button which transforms the glass on top into an opaque state so you can't see the components beneath. Press it again and, in under a second, the glass is transparent again. This feature could be really useful for times when you don't want to be distracted or have other people distracted by the beautiful lights, fans and coolant from your build.

Lian Li also has a larger version of the DK-04F dubbed the DK05-F, which packs room for not one but two PC builds inside. We don't have pricing or an availability date for either model, but they won't come cheap. The current-gen DK-04X costs $1,499 and the DK-05X goes for $1,999.

TU150: A Pop-Out Handle

Photo (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We were also intrigued by Lian Li's latest mini ITX case, the TU150, which is inspired by the company's older TU100 and TU200 designs. The TU150 is large enough to make room for discrete graphics and other key components, but light enough to take anywhere. Most importantly, it has a handle that pops out of the top so you can carry it around.

Photo (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Final pricing and availability for all three products was unavailable at press time, though the Odyssey X and TU150 seem likely to arrive sometime in the next few months with the DK-04F due much later.