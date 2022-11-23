Live
Best Black Friday Deals on Gaming Monitors
We're tracking sales on the best gaming monitors for Black Friday.
The Black Friday shopping season is upon us again, which means that it's the perfect opportunity to score deals on all manner of hardware components. Some of the best deals to be found are on some of the very best gaming monitors, ranging from high-end 4K monitors, to 240Hz QHD monitors, to extremely high refresh 1080p monitor aimed at the top eSports enthusiasts.
Quick Links: Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deals
- Amazon: Daily Deals on Tech, Save Up to 50%
- Best Buy: Save Up to $150 on Gaming Monitors
- Dell: Save up to $390 on Monitors
- Lenovo: Save up to 26% on Monitors
- Newegg: Save up to 26% on Gaming Monitors
Samsung C24RG50 23.5-inch 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor Now $120 @ B&H Photo
- Samsung C24RG50 23.5-inch 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor now $120 @ B&H Photo (was $250)
If you’re on a tight budget and are looking for a fast monitor for your gaming needs, this deal from B&H Photo should be right up your alley. The retailer has the Samsung C24RG50 23.5-inch gaming monitor on sale for just $119.99, down from its MSRP of $249.99.
That price gets you a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, and a 1800R curvature for the display. Brightness tops out at 250 nits and the response time is 4ms, which is to be expected for a budget monitor. However, since the C24RG50 uses a VA panel, it boasts a contrast ratio of 3,000:1, along with AMD FreeSync support.
On the connectivity front, there are two HDMI 1.4 and one DisplayPort 1.2 port. There are no built-in speakers; however, we won't complain at this price point.
