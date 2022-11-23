Best Black Friday Deals on Gaming Monitors

Refresh

Samsung C24RG50 23.5-inch 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor Now $120 @ B&H Photo

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung C24RG50 23.5-inch 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor now $120 @ B&H Photo (was $250)

If you’re on a tight budget and are looking for a fast monitor for your gaming needs, this deal from B&H Photo should be right up your alley. The retailer has the Samsung C24RG50 23.5-inch gaming monitor on sale for just $119.99, down from its MSRP of $249.99.

That price gets you a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, and a 1800R curvature for the display. Brightness tops out at 250 nits and the response time is 4ms, which is to be expected for a budget monitor. However, since the C24RG50 uses a VA panel, it boasts a contrast ratio of 3,000:1, along with AMD FreeSync support.

On the connectivity front, there are two HDMI 1.4 and one DisplayPort 1.2 port. There are no built-in speakers; however, we won't complain at this price point.