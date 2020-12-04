Logitech G432 Headset Only $39 at Amazon and Best Buy

The Logitech G432 gaming headset is marked down to just $39 through both Amazon and Best Buy —a discount $10 cheaper than the current offer on the official Logitech website .

This is a wired gaming headset with enough power and performance spec-wise to carry you through today's AAA titles with the tactile advantage of 7.1 surround sound, delivered via a 50mm audio driver.

Logitech G432: was $79, now $39 at Amazon at Best Buy

This headset has a recommended price of $79, making this one of the lowest offers we've ever seen. It has a 50mm driver and uses a wired 3.5mm audio jack interface.View Deal

According to the official specs, it has a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20KHz with an impedance of 39 Ohms passively and up to 5k Ohms when active.

Of course, what's a gaming headset without a good microphone to back it up? The G432 includes a built-in 6mm unidirectional mic. Protecting your privacy is as easy as flipping the mic to mute recording. When it's unmuted and recording audio, the microphone has a frequency response between 100Hz and 20 KHz.

This headset is also compatible with Logitech's G HUB software, which lets you fiddle with DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Surround Sound features and settings.

Visit the Logitech G432 product page at Amazon or Best Buy for more details and checkout options. You can also check out our list of best deals on tech for more discounts on gaming headsets and accessories.