Maingear’s ROG-Certified Rush Desktop Delivers Updated Apex Cooling in E-ATX Case

Whether you’re working from home, spending your socially-distanced downtime gaming (or like us, both) it’s a good time to have a high-performance desktop (HEDT) at your disposal. And Maingear is ready to deliver with its latest Rush tower.

Packing your choice of current high-end components (up to an AMD Threadripper 3990X or Intel Core i9-10998XE and dual- RTX Titan graphics cards), alongside an overhauled version of the company’s impressive Apex custom liquid cooling, the Rush is housed in a Lian Li 011 Dynamic XL case. It’s also ROG-certified, meaning Maingear worked with Asus to assure the system’s lighting works with Asus Aura Sync software for a unified light show.

Available starting today direct from Maingear, the Rush will start at $1,899, though expect to pay much more if you want high-end parts and that pretty, high-performing, solid-machined-acrylic Apex cooling solution.

Expect only Asus motherboard options with this ROG-certified system. As for other components, the company says a fully-outfitted Rush tower can fit up to four graphics cards (though with Nvidia SLI /AMD Crossfire effectively dead, gamers should stick to one high-end card), 128GB of RAM , multiple 2TB SSDs and your choice of high-end CPU/motherboard platforms, including large E-ATX options.

If you’re wondering what’s changed with the Apex cooling setup since we looked at it in the Maingear F131 back in 2018 , Maingear said it’s integrated a custom quiet pump, a flow-rate sensor and a high-capacity reservoir, along with parallel bridges to the GPU and radiator for greater cooling/overclocking potential.

While it’s tough to validate the company’s claims that Apex is the “best performing” cooling solution on the market (especially from a press release), the clear acrylic design is certainly the most visually striking custom cooling setup we’ve seen. If you’re looking for a desktop that delivers both high-end performance and the looks to match its muscle, the Rush might be tough to beat.

A maingear rep told us that the Rush won’t replace the company’s existing R1, Vybe, or F131 systems but will live alongside them as the go-to option for the “ultimate gaming PC.” With support for the top HEDT platforms and up to four GPUs alongside impressive custom cooling, the Rush is certainly a strong contender for that title. We look forward to putting it through its paces in a full review as soon as one lands on our test bench.