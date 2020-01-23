Matrox Teams up With Nvidia for Video Wall Graphics Cards

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If the name Matrox means anything to you, then you've likely been into computer hardware for a long time. The company used to be a big name in the gaming GPU world, but since the early 2000s the company's been catering pretty much exclusively to professionals and enterprises. Matrox's latest announcement is that it's building a new graphics card with Nvidia.

But don't get too excited if you're hoping to see another competitor in the gaming graphics card market. We're already lucky enough to have a company outside of Nvidia and AMD come out with a gaming-capable graphics card this year (read: Intel). However, the graphics card Matrox is working on with Nvidia will target multi-display video walls that David Chiappini, EVP of R&D at Matrox, described as "high-density."

“This collaboration is yet another example of our commitment to expanding our video wall portfolio while customers continue to benefit from our graphics expertise, world-class engineering, dedicated technical support and long product life cycles," Chiappini said in a statement accompanying this week's annnouncement.

The graphics card will be based on an Nvidia Quadro GPU and feature a single-slot PCIe design. This cooling choice is unusual for today's powerful gaming cards, but not unusual when it comes to professional products and certainly not out of the oridinary for a video wall application.



What makes this stand out is that Matrox said that the card will be able to drive up to four 4K displays, which combined with the single-slot design means you can use a single system with four of these cards to drive up to 16 4K displays from a single PC. Do the math and that's a total of 15,360 x 8,640 pixels when arranged in a four by four matrix, aka 16K resolution.

The vendors haven't announced a product name, pricing, exact specs, or release date yet.