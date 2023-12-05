MaxSun launches MegaGamer Nvidia RTX 4070 with five fans

Maxsun may not be the world's most recognizable graphics cards brand mostly because its products are generally sold in China, but its MegaGamer (MGG) series add-in-boards have gained some international recognition due to their remarkable design. Recently the company introduced its most affordable MGG product to date, the GeForce RTX 4070 MGG OC12G that continues to use a cooling system with five fan and promises great overclocking potential.

The Maxsun GeForce RTX 4070 MGG OC12G s based on the AD104 graphics processor with 5888 CUDA cores clocked at up to 2580 MHz (up from 2475 MHz recommended by Nvidia). The graphics card comes with 12 GB of GDDR6X memory featuring a 21 GT/s data transfer rate. The graphics card is rated for 215W thermal graphics power, which is slightly higher compared to 200W recommended by Nvidia. Meanwhile, the board has a 12VHPWR power connector that can deliver significantly more than 215W of power to the board.

The key selling point of Maxsun's MegaGamer GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card is its three-wide cooling system featuring nine heatpipes, a vapor chamber, and as many as five fans: two 110-mm fans, one 100-mm fan, and two small fan on top of the board. These extra fans are meant to maximize cooling performance and therefore improve overclockability of the graphics board. Whether or not they have a significant impact is another question though, but certainly an overkill cooling system with a vapor chamber will make the MegaGamer GeForce RTX 4070 more expensive than other AIBs based on the same GPU.

(Image credit: MaxSun)

When it comes to display outputs, the Maxsun GeForce RTX 4070 MGG OC12G has three DisplayPorts and one HDMI output.

On paper, the Maxsun GeForce RTX 4070 MGG OC12G looks like an interesting piece of hardware that could be one of the best graphics cards around. Unfortunately, the only way to get it is from JD.com, where Maxsun GeForce RTX 4070 MGG OC12G is priced at ¥5,299 ($661 without sales tax).