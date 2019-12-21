Meet The Ryzen 9 4900H & Ryzen 7 4800H: The Rumored 8C/16T APUs

Ryzen Mobile Processor (Image credit: AMD)

The latest rumor from China indicates that Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 7 4800H sport up to eight cores and 16 threads, making them the first APUs (Accelerated Processing Units) to do so. After seeing hard evidence of the Ryzen 7 4700U, we believe AMD is capable of delighting us with eight-core, 16-thread APUs.

The Chinese forum user claims that the source of the information is one of the world's top laptop makers. There is no mention of clock speeds except that the Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 7 4800H will give the Core i9-9880H a run for its money. It is also said that while the pair of Renoir chips consume less power, their operating temperatures aren't lower.

After scouring the web for the Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 7 4800H, we could only verify the existence of the latter. Irish retailer Elara actually has listed a fair number of Asus-branded laptops with the Ryzen 7 4800H and other Ryzen 4000-series APUs. The search unexpectedly dug up three other previously unknown Renoir chips: the Ryzen 7 4800HS, Ryzen 5 4600HS and Ryzen 5 4600HS.

Image 1 of 4 Ryzen 7 4800H (Image credit: Elara) Image 2 of 4 Ryzen 7 4800HS (Image credit: Elara) Image 3 of 4 Ryzen 5 4600H (Image credit: Elara) Image 4 of 4 Ryzen 5 4600HS (Image credit: Elara)

While AMD utilizes the 'H' suffix to denote its high-performance mobile parts, this is the first time that we're seeing any association of the 'HS' suffix with an AMD processor. We suspect that chips with the HS designation might represent a more power efficient variant of normal H variant, if that makes sense.

Another jewel from Elara's listing is that the Asus laptops are estimated to arrive on December 31, which lends certain credence to the speculation that AMD is readying a Renoir announcement for CES 2020.

Intel certainly has reason to worry as AMD is determined to steal a piece of the chipmaker's mobile pie. Renoir will seemingly bring AMD's APUs up to parity with Intel's 9th-generation Core H-series offerings in terms of core count. It still remains to be seen whether the rumored Renoir chips can outclass the current mobile Coffee Lake parts. However, AMD has proven to us before that Zen 2's IPC (instructions per cycle) should be taken seriously.