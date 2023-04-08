More RTX 4070 Designs Show Up: Gigabyte, Palit, MSI, Zotac

The official launch of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card is allegedly a few days away, so we are not surprised by the surplus of images of yet-to-be-announced add-in-boards featuring the cut-down AD104 'Ada Lovelace' GPU shown by momomo_us (opens in new tab), alexwifi42 and Italian vendor Drako.it (opens in new tab) (and found by our colleagues at VideoCardz).

On the specifications side of matters, images of GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards by Gigabyte, Palit, MSI, and Zotac show us nothing new, as we already know from the leaks (which should be taken with a grain of salt, yet at this point they are more than likely to be accurate) that these AIBs carry a cut-down AD104 graphics processor with 5,888 CUDA cores and paired with 12GB of GDDR6X memory.

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: VideoCardz) (Image credit: VideoCardz) (Image credit: VideoCardz) (Image credit: VideoCardz) (Image credit: VideoCardz) (Image credit: VideoCardz) (Image credit: VideoCardz) (Image credit: VideoCardz) (Image credit: VideoCardz) (Image credit: VideoCardz) (Image credit: VideoCardz) (Image credit: VideoCardz) (Image credit: VideoCardz) (Image credit: VideoCardz)

Gigabyte is prepping four GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card designs, with only the WindForce and Eagle models shipping with standard 8-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors, while the Gaming and Aero models will have 12VHPWR 16-pin connectors. All four designs will have three fans, based on the leaked images.

One of the things that strikes the eye with the pictures of the upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards from Gigabyte, Palit, MSI, and Zotac is that most of them are triple-wide with a massive cooling system, just as my colleague Mark reported yesterday about the hoard of MSI's GeForce RTX 4070 AIBs.

While it is not particularly surprising that many of GeForce RTX 4070-based graphics cards will be huge, considering the overclocking potential of the GPU that powers them, it is reasonable to expect more compact AIBs too. This is perhaps where MSI's GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 2X comes into play. The board features a dual-fan two-wide cooling system and will likely fit into most of PCs used by gamers. Of course, different GeForce RTX boards feature different power connections, some keep using well-proven eight-pin plugs, while others employ the all-new 12VHPWR.

Apparently, budget-friendly options from Zotac and Palit will also have dual-fan designs and 12GB of GDDR6X memory, yet take the information with a grain of salt as this comes from unofficial sources.