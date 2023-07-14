MSI's 32-inch 1440p Quantum Dot Gaming Monitor is $270 Off

Newegg has knocked over $250 off on one of MSI's big 32-inch 1440P gaming monitors (Optix MPG321QRF-QD), bringing the price from $599.99 down to just $329.99. For that price, you're getting a lot of features, including an IPS panel, 1ms response time, 175Hz refresh rate, and Quantum Dot technology to improve the display's color accuracy. But don't wait long; this huge sale will only last several more hours before the price goes back up.

As previously mentioned, the Optix MPG321QRF-QD monitor is a large 32-inch display with a fast 175Hz refresh rate aimed at fast-paced games. The highlight of the monitor is the rapid-IPS display which reportedly features richer and more accurate colors compared to more standard IPS solutions.

The monitor's specs include a brightness rating of up to 400 nits and 600 nits of peak brightness with HDR enabled and it is G-Sync compatible. The monitor features a wide variety of I/O, including two HDMI 2.0b connections, one DisplayPort 1.4a connection, and a single Type-C port with display-output capabilities.

For Playstation 5 owners, the monitor has one trick up its sleeve that allows you to render a 4K output to the display. This way, the console isn't upscaling from 1080p, making the image more detailed.

There are also three USB 3.2 Gen 1 type-A ports and three audio ports for plugging in headsets, peripherals, thumb drives, and anything else that requires a USB or audio connection.

Again the monitor discount will only be available for several hours before the price returns to normal.