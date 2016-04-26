Trending

MSI Introduces Aegis 'Barebones' PC (Updated: Pricing, Availability, Clarification)

By Desktops 

MSI launched a brand-new barebones PC called the Aegis. The new case is designed from the ground up to offer ample space for full-sized GPUs and motherboards with easy access to upgradable components in a compact package.

ProductMSI Aegis
Processor OptionsIntel 6th Generation (Skylake) CPUs
Memory Capacity2x SO-DIMMs, Up to 32 GB DDR4
Motherboard ChipsetIntel B150
Graphics Options1x Dual-Slot Full-Sized GPU
Storage1x M.2 Slot2x 3.5-inch Drive Bays1x 2.5-inch SSD Bay
Ports1x USB 3.1 (Gen 1, Type-C) 1x USB 2.0 (With Super Charger 2)2x USB 2.04x USB 3.1 (Gen 1, Type-A)
NetworkingIntel Dual Band Wireless AC 3165 w/ Bluetooth 4.2
Power Supply600 Watt 80 Plus Silver Certified PSU
Weight10.5 kg

We originally thought the Aegis was just a case, then we found an MSI product page that gave us only a few processor and GPU options (these were not barebones systems, but actually preconfigured Aegis PCs). However, we got some further clarification directly from MSI on what exactly comes inside the new Aegis barebones system.

MSI's Aegis barebones PC (which goes by Aegis-001BUS in the US market) features a B150 chipset motherboard that sports two SO-DIMM slots for up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory. The Aegis also comes with a 600-watt power supply. The only other included hardware is MSI's proprietary cooler, Silent Storm Cooling 2. However, this is why MSI calls it a barebones system, and the easy access to the components means you can install any CPU, GPU and memory kit of your choosing.

The Aegis's method of heat dissipation was first seen in the Vortex, and MSI has refined the concept for its new barebones PC. Silent Storm Cooling 2 produces three different airflow streams in the chassis, individually cooling the PSU, GPU and CPU. The Aegis also features Mystic Light RGB LED lights, giving the new barebones system the added aesthetic bonus of customizable lighting.

The Aegis can house two 3.5-inch drives and a 2.5-inch drive, in addition to one M.2 PCIe or SATA SSD. The slots for the 3.5- and 2.5-inch bays are easily accessible from the outside of the case, so you don’t need to open a panel to remove or replace your storage. It even has a built-in handle for easy transportation.

You can preorder the MSI Aegis at Newegg right now, bundled with a gaming keyboard, mouse and headset for a price of $399.99, until May 18.

Updated, 4/25/16, 8:46pm ET: A change was made to reflect new information on the included components, price and availability of the MSI Aegis.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SCREAM2NIGHT 22 April 2016 19:14
    Soooo... It's a case...
    Reply
  • Snipergod87 22 April 2016 19:22
    17857806 said:
    Soooo... It's a case...

    And an ugly one at that.
    Reply
  • Caleb Hale 22 April 2016 19:39
    They should coin a new term since this is definitely not a barebones PC.
    Skinbag PC?
    Shell PC?
    Case w/ cooling system? <-- That sounds about right.
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 22 April 2016 19:43
    MSI introduces an enhanced cooling shell for custom builds.
    That is more so what it is.
    Reply
  • PCGAMING4LIF3 22 April 2016 19:45
    ewww, looks like the predator
    Reply
  • jaber2 22 April 2016 19:50
    I think its a good start, moving the PSU away from the case could reduce the heat in the case, we can talk about how it looks all day but fundamentally it a good design when it comes to airflow.
    Reply
  • egmccann 22 April 2016 20:09
    Hmm. Maybe I can sell a set of tires and steering wheel as a "barebones car."
    Reply
  • hellwig 22 April 2016 20:20
    That PSU doesn't look standard. Is that a small form factor? Gonna be expensive and loud.

    The CPU vents heat downward? Is that how physics works now? Based on the GPU placing, you're gonna need a short CPU cooler, or liquid (which kind defeats the purpose of a dedicated airflow stream for the CPU).

    The GPU must use one heck of a riser to move to the side of the case, basically above the CPU. Also, rear-venting GPUs tend to be loud (because of their one fan).

    This case looks loud and expensive, is basically what I'm saying.

    P.S., I hope those airflow pictures are mirrored, because otherwise that's a BTXor ITX motherboard. They don't make BTX anymore, and who buys a case this big and puts an ITX mobo in it? Even mirrored, it's still only mATX. Ok, this actually ties back up to the article. You say it's bare bones with no mobo, and then don't mention what mobos it supports. That's annoying.
    Reply
  • littleleo 22 April 2016 20:59
    So its a case with fans?
    Reply
  • littleleo 22 April 2016 21:00
    They should coin a new term since this is definitely not a barebones PC.
    Skinbag PC?
    Shell PC?
    Case w/ cooling system? <-- That sounds about right.

    How about calling it a case?
    Reply