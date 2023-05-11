MSI 27-Inch 170 Hz Curved WQHD Monitor Now $220 at Newegg

Today at Newegg, users can take home the 27-inch MSI G27CQ4 E2 gaming monitor for one of its best prices yet. This display usually goes for around $250 but today it’s marked down to $230. Using promo code SSCSAA27 at checkout will take the price down to $220. This code is limited and we’re not sure for how long the discount will be made available.

This monitor spans 27 inches across and has a curvature graded at 1500R. It has a WQHD resolution which measures up to 2560 x 1440. It features a VA panel which isn’t quite as enticing as an IPS but given the dense resolution and curved design, it’s a fair tradeoff at this price.

The MSI G27CQ4 E2 is capable of reaching a maximum refresh rate of 170 Hz. It has a console mode that can run at 120Hz with an FHD resolution. The G27CQ4 E2 is illuminated with a brightness that caps out at 250 Nits. The response time is fairly short, measuring at 1ms MPRT.

Users have a couple of video input options to choose from which is handy if you plan to use it with multiple devices. There are two HDMI inputs as well as a Display Port input. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack for external audio peripherals.

To get a closer look at this deal, visit the MSI 27-inch G27CQ4 E2 (opens in new tab) product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options. It’s not clear how long the $230 price will be made available. Be sure to use promo code SSCSAA27 at checkout to redeem the full offer and take the price down to $220.