Get $200 Off This RTX 2070-Powered MSI Gaming Laptop

Gaming laptops are a bit of a minefield when it comes to finding a good deal. You’re looking for something that packs enough power into a portable enough frame without sacrificing too much performance.

But with a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H and GeForce GTX 2070 GPU, the MSI GL75 Leopard 17 inch does this handily — made even better with $200 off the list price at Newegg.

MSI GL75 Leopard gaming laptop: was $1499, now $1299 @ Newegg

A real portable powerhouse of a gaming rig, sporting a 17-inch FHD display with s 144 Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-10750H CPU clocked at 2.6 GHz, Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 and 16GB DDR4 RAM. For storage, you have a 512GB NVMe SSD paired with a 1TB HDD.View Deal

This makes for buttery smooth performance across many games set to ultra settings, making the most of that 144Hz screen. And with all this power comes with a dedicated thermal solution, custom built with 7 heat pipes so you shouldn’t see any heat throttling of the internals.

Spec-for-spec, this isn’t the greatest gaming laptop on the planet. There are other far more expensive models that you should go for if money isn’t a problem. But for getting the most bang for your buck, this is a great deal.