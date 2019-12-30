MSI Optix 27-Inch FullHD 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Is 33 Percent Off

We all know that gaming on a bigger screen is better than gaming on a small one, but we can't all afford high-resolution monitors. That's where big Full HD displays come in, such as the MSI Optix MAG270VC - it has a diagonal of 27 inches and a 144 Hz refresh rate, and is now available for $100 less than it used to be, with Best Buy offering it for $200.

While that Full HD resolution might not be amazing, it's still good enough for gaming at Full HD, and you'll have plenty of power at your disposal to actually make use of the 144 Hz refresh rate. Pair that with FreeSync, and you can have a very smooth gaming experience for not all that much money.

MSI 27" MAG270VC Gaming Monitor: Was $300, Now $200

MSI's Optix MAG270VC is a 27-inch gaming monitor that comes with a Full HD resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate, topped off with FreeSync. If smooth gaming is your main priority, give this one a consideration.

For the remainder of the specifications, the display's VA panel has a 1 ms response rate, 3000:1 typical contrast ratio and a brightness of 250 cd/m². Color coverage is quite alright for a gaming monitor with 110 percent of the sRGB color space accounted for. Connectivity is handled by HDMI, DVI, and DisplayPort connections, though using the HDMI port will limit the refresh rate to a maximum of 120 Hz and we would avoid using the DVI port altogether.

The display's stand even supports height adjustments, tilting, and swiveling, even packing a cable management hook. These are features we don't see often on $200 monitors with these specs, so they're warmly welcomed.