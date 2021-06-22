MSI Prestige 14 Evo Drops to Lowest Price Ever at Amazon

Prime Day is as good as any other to get rid of stock, and at Amazon, the MSI Prestige 14 Evo is on a deep sale.



The Prestige, with an Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD, is $800 for Prime Day. That's the lowest price we've seen for it, by far. It typically sells around $1,000 and often drops to around $950.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo: was $1,099, now $800 at Amazon

This Intel Evo laptops boasts a Core i7-1185G7, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. This deal includes the laptop in a carbon gray chassis. View Deal

In our review of the MSI Prestige 14 Evo, we found it offered strong performance and had a great webcam (important for working from home these days!). Its display, however, is a bit dimmer than we'd like.



But this is a strong price for the specs, so it's still worth checking out if you need a new productivity machine.



For more Prime Day savings, check out our Prime Day live blog and lists of the best Prime Day gaming PC and laptop deals, best Prime Day SSD deals, best Prime Day Monitor Deals, Best Prime Day Dell Gaming deals and the best Prime Day hardware deals overall. Our sister site, TechRadar, has a broader list of Amazon Prime Day deals that includes product categories we don't typically cover, such as smart home devices, TVs and phones.