MSI's New Titan Laptops Have HX CPUs, Mechanical Keys

MSI is bringing back the Titan. The company hasn't released an updated version of its flagship desktop replacement since 2019 , and the new version is packed to the gills with the latest components and a complete redesign.



The new Titan will utilize Intel's 12th Gen HX mobile processors, up to a Core i9-12900HX, with graphics going up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. That's a big change from the last time we saw a Titan, which was then using an Intel Core i9-9900K desktop chip. But that 2019 laptop was 1.7 inches thick, while the GT77 is 0.91-inches thick, making for a pretty drastic reduction in size.

MSI Titan GT77 MSI Raider GE67 HX/GE77 HX CPU Up to Intel Core i9-12900HX Intel Core i7-12800HX Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16GB GDDR6) Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16GB GDDR6) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD RAM Up to 64GB DDR5-4800 Up to 32GB DDR5-4800 Display 17.3-inch, 3840 x 2160 (4K), 120 Hz 15.6-inch, OLED QHD display, 240 Hz on GE67 HX 17.3-inch QHD, 240 Hz on GE77 HX Battery 99.9 WHr 99.9 WHr Starting Price $3,199 $2,499 Release Date Mid-June 2022 Late June 2022

MSI's new design features an RGB light bar along the backside of the laptop as well as colorful lighting on the dragon logo, letting everyone and anyone know that it's a gaming notebook.



The company claims that its OverBoost technology allows for 250W of power delivery to the CPU and GPU, which it suggests offers "desktop-caliber performance." MSI also says you get desktop-level upgradeability, with four memory slots (up to 128GB) and four m.2 slots (one of which supports PCIe Gen 5, though it won't ship with those drives just yet) for up to 32TB of storage. To cool the components, MSI is using four fans (which we've seen only in some of Alienware's X-series laptops), along with seven heat pipes and six points of exhaust.



The Titan will also get a new, mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Ultra Low switches, backlit with, yes, SteelSeries RGB. An MSI rep suggested that these aren't the same Cherry MX keys that have shown up on some Alienware laptops, but with a new profile that offers 3.5 mm of key travel, so I'm eager to try them.

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI is also maintaining the 17.3-inch, 16:9 screen from predecessors, but it's bumping the resolution to 4K and the speeds up to 120 Hz.

The Titan will start at $3,199 and go up to $4,949, with an expected release in mid-June.

MSI Raider GE67 HX/GE77 HX

MSI's Raider series, a mainstay on our best gaming laptops list, is also getting a bump up to Intel's HX processors. It also sounds like the GE66 and GE76, with H-series chips, will continue to sell through retail channels.



The upgraded versions both use Intel Core i7-12800HX and either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 Ti. The GE77 HX, however, has a 17.3-inch, 2560 x 1440 display with a 240 Hz refresh rate, while the GE67 HX gets a 15.6-inch OLED 2560 x 1440 screen at 240 Hz. Razer had previously announced a Blade 15 with a 240 Hz, 1440p OLED screen, though they haven't shown up for sale yet. It's possible MSI could beat it to market.

(Image credit: MSI)

Like the Titan, MSI claims the 17-inch version can also reach 250W to the combined CPU and GPU.

The new Raiders are expected on shelves in late June, with pre-orders open today. They start at $2,499 for the 15-inch laptop and $2,599 for the 17-inch version.

MSI is also announcing two other laptops with HX chips today: The Vector GP76, which goes up to a Core i9-12900HX and RTX 3080 Ti, and the artist-focused Creator Pro X17, which combines that Core i9 and godes up to Nvidia's RTX A5500. Exact pricing, configurations and release dates wren't announced for these laptops, other than that they're expected this summer.