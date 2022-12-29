MSI Titan GT77 Laptop Updated With 4K Mini LED 144Hz Display

MSI is preparing an update for its mighty Titan GT77 laptop. The revamped portable, an upgrade from the Intel Core i9-12900HX model we reviewed this summer, will feature a new 17.3-inch screen. The screen will make use of a 4K Mini LED 144Hz display, a world first claims MSI. The upgraded desktop replacement machine will debut at CES 2023, but MSI has yet to come clean regarding the other key upgrades that are expected to be applied. Although it is likely to transition to a more powerful CPU, GPU combo which could see it appear in our Best Gaming Laptops page.

(Image credit: MSI)

The headlining new laptop display uses a 4K Mini LED 144Hz display which MSI reveals is manufactured by Taiwan’s AUO. In the press release It says that the AUO AmLED Mini LED technology promises super-bright backlighting, capable HDR performance, and a wide color gamut. Putting some numbers to those claims, we see that the display panel can achieve a max brightness of 1000 nits. It is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified with 1008 dimming zones to help with punchy contrast, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut is supported. The panel has a 3ms response time, with overdrive. Additionally, MSI say that each Titan GT77 display goes through strict quality control checks and calibration for accurate color reproduction before laptops ship.

As mentioned in the intro, we reviewed the existing MSI Titan GT77 just a few months ago. It scored very well on the whole, with minor quibbles raised due to the 720p webcam, mediocre display quality, and price. Thankfully, from this official MSI release, we now know that the revamped GT77 is going to provide an improvement with regard to its display quality. It would also be pleasing to find out that the webcam is being upgraded for those that use laptops like this for video conferencing and so on.

(Image credit: MSI)

Conspicuous by their absence are any mentions of the new MSI Titan GT77 laptop with 4K Mini LED 144Hz display’s CPU and GPU upgrades. However, it is widely expected that Intel will unleash a whole host of new Raptor Lake CPUs for desktops and laptops at CES 2023. There have also been signs that Nvidia will debut its Ada Lovelace architecture RTX 40 series for laptops at the January event. For the Titan GT77 we will be expecting the cream of the new crop to be provided as configuration options to buyers with deep pockets.

The MSI Titan GT77 model we reviewed back in July is currently available for $3,999 at Amazon (opens in new tab), but for those wishing to purchase the most powerful and cutting edge portable in early 2023, it is probably worth waiting for the full reveal of the next-gen 4K Mini LED 144Hz display model.