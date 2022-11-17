Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 Spotted in Laptop Benchmark

The @Benchleaks bot has spotted Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro laptop with Intel's Core i7-13700H processor and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop graphics inside. The laptop is probably several months away, but it looks like Nvidia intends to roll out its GeForce RTX 40-series family in the mobile space rather sooner than later.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book Pro machine has been spotted in the PugetBench database (1, 2), which fetches system specifications from Windows, so while it is possible to trick the OS into thinking it is dealing with a particular hardware configuration, it is at least not easy.

When it comes to performance, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro model NP960XFH (Core i7-13700H, GeForce RTX 4050, 32GB LPDDR5-6400) scores 1,124 overall points and 57.4 GPU points in the PugetBench using Premiere Pro 22.6.2. By contrast, a Dell XPS 15 9520 (Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050, 32GB DDR5-4800) scores 1,009 overall points and 48.9 GPU points in the same benchmark. Therefore, we can clearly say that the forthcoming Galaxy Book Pro indeed comes with a 17% faster GPU, which could prove that we are dealing with a brand-new graphics processor. Meanwhile, we cannot verify that it is based on the Ada Lovelace architecture or reveal its specifications.

In fact, this is not the first time when the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro model NP960XFH based on Intel's Raptor Lake processor was spotted in a benchmark database, so it is highly likely that the laptop will be unveiled in the foreseeable future. Keeping in mind that both CPU developers and large OEMs tend to reveal new products at trade shows, which could mean that the next-generation Galaxy Book Pro with Intel's 13th Generation Core processors inside will be formally introduced at CES in early 2023. That being said, plans always change.

We can only wonder whether initially available versions of Samsung's new Galaxy Book Pro laptops will use Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 (assuming that this belongs to the Ada Lovelace family), or the new part will be offered later, whereas initial versions will rely on integrated graphics or Intel's Arc A380M.



With its Ampere architecture, it took Nvidia some seven or eight months to introduce an entry-level mobile GPU after it rolled out flagship desktop parts. Therefore, if indeed Nvidia is a couple of months away from releasing its alleged AD107 graphics chip, then it will be a departure from the company's usual launch tactics.