MSI Releases Updated Workstation Desktops And Notebooks

MSI released a bevy of new and updated workstation products. They include the new Vortex W25 mini-PC and the updated WS63, WE73, and WT75 laptops, all of which feature Intel 8th-gen processors and Nvidia Pascal Quadro graphics.

Vortex W25 Mini-PC

Starting with the only new product in the group, the Vortex W25 is the workstation version of last year’s Vortex G25 mini-PC (review here). Beyond minor cosmetic changes and the Nvidia Quadro graphics card, there are few differences between the W25 and the G25. Specifically, the W25 comes in three configurations, all of which are equipped with an Intel i7-8700. The graphics choices on offer are the Quadro P3200, which is based on the GTX 1060 mobile, and the P4200, which has slightly fewer shader units than a GTX 1070 mobile. The W25 also has Intel’s new 1.73Gb/s-capable 9260 wireless solution with Bluetooth 5.0.

Product MSI Vortex W25 Processor Intel Core i7-8700 Motherboard Intel Z370 Memory Up to 64GB DDR4-2400 in 4 x SO-DIMM Graphics Up to Nvidia Quadro P5200 Storage Up to 2 x NVMe SSD, 1 x 2.5” HDD Optical Drive X Networking Intel 9260 Wireless Solution, Gigabit LAN Interface 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C, 1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 3 Video Output 2 x HDMI 2.0 Power Supply 230W or 330W AC Adapter Case Custom Cooling Custom Operating System Windows 10 Pro Dimensions 13.03 x 10.98 x 1.69” Weight 5.51lbs Price As Configured Starting at $2,049

Updated WS, WE, WT Laptops

Also gracing MSI’s new workstation lineup are updated versions of three of its laptops. First up is the WS series, which is based on the GS series of thin-and-light gaming laptops (review here). The updated WS series gains unnamed Intel 8th-gen processor options and a choice of Quadro P4200, P3200, and P2000 graphics. Similarly, the WE series, which is derived from the gaming-focused GE series (review here), also gains unannounced 8th-gen Intel processors. Its graphics options include the Quadro P3200, P2000, and P1000.

The last product in MSI’s announcement is the updated desktop-replacement WT series. The new WT series is based on the latest GT series gaming titans (review here), but unlike the WS and WE series, it departs significantly from its gaming counterpart. The WT laptops use desktop instead of mobile Coffee Lake processors. MSI didn’t announce which processors will be offered specifically, but graphics options include the Quadro P5200, P4200, and P3200.

The MSI W25 will be hitting stores immediately at a starting price of $2,049. The updated WS, WE, and WT laptops will be hitting retail in the summer.