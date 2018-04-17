MSI Releases Updated Workstation Desktops And Notebooks

MSI released a bevy of new and updated workstation products. They include the new Vortex W25 mini-PC and the updated WS63, WE73, and WT75 laptops, all of which feature Intel 8th-gen processors and Nvidia Pascal Quadro graphics.

Vortex W25 Mini-PC

Starting with the only new product in the group, the Vortex W25 is the workstation version of last year’s Vortex G25 mini-PC (review here). Beyond minor cosmetic changes and the Nvidia Quadro graphics card, there are few differences between the W25 and the G25. Specifically, the W25 comes in three configurations, all of which are equipped with an Intel i7-8700. The graphics choices on offer are the Quadro P3200, which is based on the GTX 1060 mobile, and the P4200, which has slightly fewer shader units than a GTX 1070 mobile. The W25 also has Intel’s new 1.73Gb/s-capable 9260 wireless solution with Bluetooth 5.0.

Product

MSI Vortex W25

Processor

Intel Core i7-8700

Motherboard

Intel Z370

Memory

Up to 64GB DDR4-2400 in 4 x SO-DIMM

Graphics

Up to Nvidia Quadro P5200

Storage

Up to 2 x NVMe SSD, 1 x 2.5” HDD

Optical Drive

X

Networking

Intel 9260 Wireless Solution, Gigabit LAN

Interface

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C, 1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 3

Video Output

2 x HDMI 2.0

Power Supply

230W or 330W AC Adapter

Case

Custom

Cooling

Custom

Operating System

Windows 10 Pro

Dimensions

13.03 x 10.98 x 1.69”

Weight

5.51lbs

Price As Configured

Starting at $2,049

Updated WS, WE, WT Laptops

Also gracing MSI’s new workstation lineup are updated versions of three of its laptops. First up is the WS series, which is based on the GS series of thin-and-light gaming laptops (review here). The updated WS series gains unnamed Intel 8th-gen processor options and a choice of Quadro P4200, P3200, and P2000 graphics. Similarly, the WE series, which is derived from the gaming-focused GE series (review here), also gains unannounced 8th-gen Intel processors. Its graphics options include the Quadro P3200, P2000, and P1000.

  • msi wt75 1
  • msi wt75 2
  • msi wt75 3

The last product in MSI’s announcement is the updated desktop-replacement WT series. The new WT series is based on the latest GT series gaming titans (review here), but unlike the WS and WE series, it departs significantly from its gaming counterpart. The WT laptops use desktop instead of mobile Coffee Lake processors. MSI didn’t announce which processors will be offered specifically, but graphics options include the Quadro P5200, P4200, and P3200.

The MSI W25 will be hitting stores immediately at a starting price of $2,049. The updated WS, WE, and WT laptops will be hitting retail in the summer.

Product

MSI WS63

MSI WE73

MSI WT75

Display

Up to 15.6” UHD (3840x2160) IPS LCD

Up to 15.6” UHD (3840x2160) IPS LCD with 100% Adobe RGB

Up to 17.3” UHD (3840x2160) IPS LCD with 100% Adobe RGB

CPU

Intel 8th-gen Core i7

Intel 8th-gen Core i7

Intel Desktop 8th-gen Core i7

Graphics

Up to Nvidia Quadro P4200

Up to Nvidia Quadro P3200

Up to Nvidia Quadro P5200

Memory

Up to 32GB DDR4 in 2 x SO-DIMM

Up to 32GB DDR4 in 2 x SO-DIMM

Up to 64GB DDR4 in 4 x SO-DIMM

SSD

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD

2 x NVMe M.2 SSD

HDD

1 x 2.5” HDD

1 x 2.5” HDD

2 x 2.5” HDD

Optical

X

X

X

Networking

Intel Wireless Solution, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit LAN

Intel Wireless Solution, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit LAN

Intel Wireless Solution, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit LAN

Video Ports

1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.2

1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.2

1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.2

USB Ports

1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 3, 3 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0

1 x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 3, 5 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0

Audio

Audio out, Mic in

Audio out, Mic in

Audio out, Mic in, Optical out

Camera

HD Webcam

HD Webcam

HD Webcam

Battery

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Power Adapter

150W or 180W AC Adapter

Up to 180W AC Adapter

Unknown

Operating System

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Dimensions (WxDxH)

14.9 x 9.8 x 0.7”

15.08 x 10.24 x 1.08”

16.85 x 11.3 x 1.93”

Weight

Unknown

5.05lbs

9.21lbs

Other

SD Card Reader

SD Card Reader

SD Card Reader, Smart Card Reader

Price (as configured)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

3 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • lperreault21
    So, a locked 8700, and a z370 mobo???
  • 237841209
    Most likely to reduce the chance of consumers overclocking and then burning up their processor because of it. Other than that, I have no idea.
  • lperreault21
    Anonymous said:
    Most likely to reduce the chance of consumers overclocking and then burning up their processor because of it. Other than that, I have no idea.


    Well, then they should use locked motherboards
3 comments
