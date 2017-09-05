Trending

MSI Makes GT75VR Titan Gaming Laptops Official, Forgets Price And Availability

By Keyboards 

MSI has finally taken the wraps off its GT75VR Titan gaming laptop line, which it originally teased at Computex earlier this year. Unfortunately, the company neglected to provide any information on availability or pricing.

The GT75VR Titan is equipped with an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor that can be overclocked up to 4.2GHz. Graphics options include a single GeForce GTX 1070 or GTX 180, or for those who want to go all out, you can opt for a GTX 1070 SLI configuration. Cooling duties are handled by MSI’s Cooler Boost Titan, a cooling module that features up to 12 heatpipes and dual Whirlwind fans.  

The company claimed the GT75VR Titan is the world’s first gaming laptop with 10GbE Ethernet. Additional features include up to 64GB of DDR4-2400 memory, a variety of storage options including Dual NVMe M.2 SSDs, USB 3.1 Type C, HDMI and Mini DisplayPorts, Bluetooth 4.1, full HD webcam, eight-cell battery, and a choice of a 17.3” full HD 120MHz / 3ms wide view panel or a 17.3” UHD IPS level panel.

VR enthusiasts will be glad to know that the GT75VR Titan line of gaming laptops is certified by both Nvidia and Vive. This certification ensures that you get the best VR experience possible from your system configuration.

The Rapid mechanical keyboard by SteelSeries is capable of displaying 16.8 million colors on a per-key basis. Lighting effects are controlled by the company’s Dragon Center app or the Steelseries Engine software. Assuming nothing has changed since Computex, the actual switches are low-profile Kailh models. "Rapid" is just SteelSeries' proprietary name for the whole keyboard package.

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6

The GT75VR Titan ships with either Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro.

Pricing and availability were not available at the time of press. We have reached out to the company for more information.

MSI GT75VR 7RE TitanMSI GT75VR 7RF Titan ProMSI GT75VR 7RE Titan SLI
ProcessorIntel Core i7-7820HK
MemoryUp to 64GB of DDR4-2400
GraphicsGeForce GTX 1070 8GBGeForce GTX 1080 8GBGeForce GTX 1070 8GB(SLI)
Display17.3” full HD 120MHz / 3ms wide view panel17.3” UHD IPS level panel
Storage1x 2.5” HDD2x NVMe M.2 SSDs
Ports3x USB 3.0 (Type-A)1x Thunderbolt 3HDMI 2.0Mini DP 1.2Headphone-out jack (Audio-in Combo)SD Card ReaderDC-in Jack
NetworkingWireless LAN: 802.11acBluetooth: Bluetooth v4.2
Battery8-Cell
Dimensions(W x D x H)428 x 314 x 31mm428 x 314 x 31mm428 x 314 x 58mm
Weight4.65kg4.65kg4.73kg
4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ticker47 05 September 2017 19:28
    Is anyone else cringing at the oil marks those headphones will create on the screens?
    Reply
  • John Nemesh 05 September 2017 22:19
    I cringe when I think of how much desktop horsepower you could buy at the same price...but yeah, who hangs their cans on the screen like this???
    Reply
  • TMRichard 11 September 2017 21:05
    I'll have the GTX180 model please! That ought to make it super cheap right? (I assume it's meant to be 1080)
    Reply
  • Henry_63 28 September 2017 16:28
    Oh please stop moaning
    Reply