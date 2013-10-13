NEC Reveals 27-inch GB-R LED Backlit Monitor

NEC has announced its new PA272W monitor, which is an IPS monitor with GB-R backlighting and a 27" diagonal. While the IPS part of the screen may be noteworthy, its GB-R backlighting is the interesting part.

It is commonly known that while LED backlighting may be a lot more power-efficient, there are those among us who also know that despite that, standard LED backlighting actually gives a narrower color gamut than traditional CCFL lighting. GB-R LEDs should fix this problem. As such, the display covers 99.3 percent of the Adobe RGB color space, as well as 100 percent of the sRGB color space.

"The PA272W gives professionals in color-critical jobs a great tool to improve their workflow and achieve more daily successes," said Art Marshall, Product Manager of Professional and Medical Desktop Monitors at NEC Display Solutions. "In addition, the factory calibration can now be updated using an external sensor for those users who have SpectraViewII, for even more effective color control."

Beyond the interesting GB-R LED technology, the NEC PA272W features a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, as well as 350 cd/m² of brightness, and a 1000:1 static contrast ratio.

NEC will start shipping the monitor throughout this month; they will cost between $1,429.00 and $1,704.00. NEC also accompanies the monitors with a four year warranty.