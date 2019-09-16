Google 'Hatch' Chromebook Geekbench Scores Listed

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google has given up on making its own tablets, but its still hopeful on laptops. As reported by My Smart Price, the company's next Chromebook has appeared in the Geekbench database. The new device is called Hatch; although, that's probably just a code name, These benchmark results are just the latest details about the product to leak.

News of Hatch first appeared in November via Chrome Unboxed. The publication has followed up with numerous reports indicating that Hatch would support Intel's 9th Generation processors, feature a stylus and have a 3:2 display rather than using the industry standard 16:9 aspect ratio. Many of these details about Hatch leaked via changes Google made to the open source Chromium project used in the Chrome browser and Chrome OS.

Geekbench's results offered some more details about the device. Hatch is said to rely on an Intel Core i3-10110U processor, 8GB of memory and the Android 9 operating system. It achieved a score of 4,037 in Geekbench's single-core test and 7,028 in its multi-core test. This is probably just one configuration, however, so other versions of the device could have better specs and greater results in the benchmark. Even if the Geekbench results describe the company's next Chromebook, the product might change before it reaches the market.

It's worth remembering that Google hasn't officially announced Hatch, and unlike Microsoft, it also hasn't invited the press to an event in the next few weeks. Google could also put the kibosh on the project entirely if it's not happy with some aspect of the device.