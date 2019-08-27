Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Laptop 3, Book 3 Could Debut at October Event

by
3 Comments

Microsoft is holding an event in New York City on October 2, which is rumored to be a Surface-focused event. That could mean we see refreshes to the Surface lineup, including a Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3 and Surface Laptop 3. It's also possible that the company could finally reveal Centaurus, its dual-screen device that has been making the rounds within the company.

Credit: MicrosoftCredit: Microsoft
The Surface Book 2 and Surface Go have USB Type-C, but the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro haven't seen it yet, so those could be obvious points for an upgrade. Additionally, updates to Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake or Ice Lake processors could be in the cards. There have also been persistent rumors that the Surface Laptop could get an AMD chip, while the Surface Pro could have a Snapdragon 8cx option.

Windows Core OS, a lighter, more modular system has also been in the works for a long time. We haven't heard anything about it for this event, but there's always the possibility it could debut on Microsoft's own hardware.

We'll be at Microsoft's event in October to let you know what happens. 

 

You'd Also Like

About the author
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

Read more
Most Popular
  1. Microsoft Using Release Preview Ring for Throttled Delivery Tests
  2. Report: Windows 10 Has an Audio Stuttering Bug
  3. Microsoft Contractors Have Listened to Xbox Recordings For Years (Update)
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.