Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Laptop 3, Book 3 Could Debut at October Event

Microsoft is holding an event in New York City on October 2, which is rumored to be a Surface-focused event. That could mean we see refreshes to the Surface lineup, including a Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3 and Surface Laptop 3. It's also possible that the company could finally reveal Centaurus, its dual-screen device that has been making the rounds within the company.

Credit: Microsoft

The Surface Book 2 and Surface Go have USB Type-C, but the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro haven't seen it yet, so those could be obvious points for an upgrade. Additionally, updates to Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake or Ice Lake processors could be in the cards. There have also been persistent rumors that the Surface Laptop could get an AMD chip, while the Surface Pro could have a Snapdragon 8cx option.



Windows Core OS, a lighter, more modular system has also been in the works for a long time. We haven't heard anything about it for this event, but there's always the possibility it could debut on Microsoft's own hardware.



We'll be at Microsoft's event in October to let you know what happens.



