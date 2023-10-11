New RTX 4060, RTX 4060 Ti GPUs Continue The Hidden Power Connector Trend

Colorful has launched some more hidden power connector packing graphics cards. The firm has announced a new Colorful RTX 4060 Ti iGame Ultra Z 8 GB & 16 GB and an RTX 4060 iGame Ultra Z 8GB, according to VideoCardz. These join the similarly featured RTX 4070 iGame Ultra Z OC, launched by the firm in July, giving users more compelling choices when searching for the best graphics cards.

The trend to hide the power cabling of graphics cards (and other components) is now well established. As well as the Colorful iGame Ultra Z series, which we saw roll out in July and expanded just now, we have seen similar efforts to streamline power cabling by Gigabyte (recessed) and Inno3D (recessed and covered).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Colorful) (Image credit: Colorful)

Colorful has decided to hide a conventional 8-pin power cable socket under a removable section of the backplate. Moreover, the hidden cabling doesn’t complicate the PC build process, as Colorful has attached the cable cover backplate section using magnets instead of screws or bolts.

Asus, one of the biggest PC components makers, is instead promoting a proprietary solution to cabling mess/airflow obstructions. It intends to mass-produce cards with a “GC_HPWR” connector next to the PCIe 4.0 x16 connector, which we reported in late July.

The source doesn’t share tech specs of the new hidden cable iGame Ultra Z models from Colorful, but we don’t expect any surprises. In the details shared, it is claimed that all the iGame Ultra Z models launched so far have the same triple-fan cooler design measuring 313 x 189 mm, but cards vary in thickness and weight per SKU. Product availability is imminent in territories where Colorful products are marketed.