Colorful Rolls Out RTX 4070 With Hidden Power Connector

Colorful has expanded the company's iGame lineup with two new GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards. The latest additions included the iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC and iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Mini OC 8GB-V, based on two of the best graphics cards on the market.

The iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC is an all-white graphics card with pink accents measuring 12.3 x 4.7 x 2 inches (313.5 x 118.8 x 50.5mm). There's some RGB lighting on the side of the triple-fan graphics card, which you can control via Colorful's iGame Center software. The iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC's most unique feature is the hidden connector at the rear of the PCB and under the backplate. It's not a new concept, as manufacturers like Inno3D have implemented a similar solution on their GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. It's a more user-friendly alternative in contrast to Asus' proprietary proposition.

The iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC sticks to a conventional 8-pin PCIe power connector rather than the 16-pin (12VHPWR) power connector found on the Ultra W SKUs. Since the GeForce RTx 4070 employs a compact PCB, it has more than enough spacing for Colorful to place the 8-pin power connector on the rear and route the cable through the graphics card's heatsink. The graphics card features a detachable magnetic backplate to access the 8-pin power connector easily. Colorful also bundles a white extension 8-pin power cable with the graphics card for DIYers that want a full-white build.

The iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC has the same 2,475 MHz boost clock speed as the reference GeForce RTX 4070. Pushing the small overclock button on the rear I/O of the graphics card will push it to 2,505 MHz, less than a 2% overclock. Display options include three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and one HDMI 2.1 port.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Colorful) iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC (Image credit: Colorful) iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Mini OC 8GB-V (Image credit: Colorful) iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Mini OC 8GB-V (Image credit: Colorful)

On the other hand, the iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Mini OC 8GB-V is a tiny version of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. Mind you, it's the vanilla version and not the 16GB variant that recently went on sale. With dimensions of 7.4 x 5.1 x 1.8 inches (188 x 130.55 x 45.8mm), this is as small as a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti can get. It features a white exterior with a touch of RGB lighting on the side of the graphics card.

The graphics card only has a 104mm cooling fan and draws power from an 8-pin PCIe power connector. Given the limited landscape, there's no room to hide the power connector on the iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Mini OC 8GB-V.

Again, the iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Mini OC 8GB-V adheres to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti specification, meaning it has the same 2,535 MHz boost clock. The overclock button will get the graphics card to 2,580 MHz, a mere 1.7% overclock. Besides the overclock button, the rear I/O houses the three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and a single HDMI 2.1 port.

The iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra Z OC and iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Mini OC 8GB-V haven't yet arrived in the U.S. market. The former is currently retailing for $710 in China.