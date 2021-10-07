Cryptominers Bypass Nvidia LHR Limiters By Mining Two Coins at Once

Following in NBMiner's footsteps, T-Rex is another cryptocurrency mining software that has restored up to 70% mining performance on GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) LHR graphics cards. However, T-Rex also brings with it a pretty nifty feature that lets users mine up to two different cryptocurrencies simultaneously, so they can use the remaining 30% of power to mine something else.

For now, no software has been able to completely beat Nvidia's improved anti-mining algorithm. Both NBMiner and T-Rex are still a while away from letting you dedicate 100% power to one specific coin, but the latter's new function is the closest thing to exploiting complete performance on GeForce LHR graphics cards we've seen yet. When T-Rex's new dual mining option is enabled, users can devote up to 30% performance to Ethereum (ETH) and the remaining 70% to another cryptocurrency such as Ergo (ERG), Ravencoin (RVN) or Cornflux (CFX). It's weird how the solution doesn't work the other way around, with 70% going to Ethereum and the rest to another cryptocurrency, considering that Ethereum is easily the most profitable option.

Each cryptocurrency has a different VRAM requirement, so not every Ampere graphics card will be able to handle all the different combinations. For example, mining Ethereum and Ergo requires over 8GB of VRAM whereas pairing Ethereum with Ravencoin or Cornflux will take over 10GB of VRAM. Basically, this means that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 won't gel with T-Rex's dual mining feature, as they only sport 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

Nvidia's anti-mining limiter still has some defenses left to crack, although it might not matter much in the long run. Ethereum will soon be shifting from a Proof-of-Work (POW) to a Proof-of-Stake (POS) protocol to help eliminate the graphics card mining boom. Back in May, Carl Beekhuizen from the Ethereum Foundation confirmed that the transition will be completed in the "upcoming months." It seems that graphics card miners have their days numbered, at least for one of the market's most popular cryptocurrencies. Many will probably sell of their equipment, while others may just move on from Ethereum to focus on another cryptocurrency.