Newegg's AMD Combo Bundle Starts Your Gaming Rig Build for $333: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

Laying the foundations of a new build

Are you looking for a cost-effective way to assemble a little gaming rig? You can't beat a bundle offer that saves almost $100. Combining a CPU, motherboard, and RAM, you can pick up this starter bundle from Newegg for a nice combo-bundle price. Grab a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, ASRock X570 Steel Legend WiFi AX Mobo, and 16GB of G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 3600MHz RAM for only $333.

If you suffer from any discomfort from using your mouse on the daily grind, you should look at some of the ergonomic mice on the market to help you improve your workflow and your health. One of the best wireless mice - the Logitech Lift vertical ergonomic mouse is on sale for $59 at Dell after receiving a small discount. See our Logitech Lift review for more details on this ergonomic mouse. 

A simple yet functional no-frills mouse from Corsair that won't break the bank - the Corsair Katar Pro XT is on sale for just $21. This is a great price for a mouse with a small amount of RGB, an accurate optical sensor, and a lightweight design. We enjoyed that this mouse didn't attempt to change the wheel with its design but instead focused on functionality and cost. See our review of the Corsair Katar Pro XT for more details.

Keep scrolling for more of today's deals. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, Motherboard &amp; RAM Combo: now $333 at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, Motherboard & RAM Combo: now $333 at Newegg (was $427)
A combo offer that saves you a bundle. Pick up a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, ASRock X570 Steel Legend WiFi AX Mobo, and 16GB of G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 3600MHz RAM. 

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse: now $59 at Dell

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse: now $59 at Dell (was $69)
An ergonomically designed mouse helps improve posture, forearm muscle fatigue, and wrist ache, by utilizing a 57° angle for its grip. With 6 buttons, Bluetooth and Logi-Bolt wireless, and a 4K DPI sensor for all your productivity tasks. 

Corsair Katar Pro XT: now $21 at Amazon

Corsair Katar Pro XT: now $21 at Amazon (was $34)
A simple and comfortable mouse that's lightweight and accurate. Featuring an 18k DPI PixArt optical sensor and 6 programmable buttons, as well as a touch of RGB on the scroll wheel.
See our review of the Corsair Katar Pro XT for more details.

SanDisk 256GB Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive: now $12 at Walmart

SanDisk 256GB Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive: now $12 at Walmart (was $26)
A handy and portable 256GB flash drive that can use transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s via a USB 3.0 connection. Transport and back up your data easily. 

PLA 3D Printer Filament: now $10 at Amazon

Inland Glass PLA 3D Printer Filament: now $10 at Amazon (was $22)
These are 1KG spools of printer filament with a 1.75mm filament diameter. This is a more transparent glass filament that comes in a purple color.

Looking for more deals?

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.