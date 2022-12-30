Nvidia Confirms GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Specifications

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is set to be launched in early January, and while those who follow the industry closely already know that this product is essentially a re-badged GeForce RTX 4080 12GB (which the company unlaunched), the company never confirmed this officially — at least until today, when Nvidia briefly listed the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti on its own website. While it quickly removed the mention, it was long enough for @momomo_us to grab a screenshot.

Indeed, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics board is set to use a GPU featuring 7680 CUDA cores that can boost to 2.61 GHz and carry 12GB of GDDR6X memory, which are general specifications of the unlaunched GeForce RTX 4080 12GB. We also already know that the product will be among the best graphics cards in early 2023 and will be powered by the AD104 GPU in its full configuration with a 192-bit memory interface.

(Image credit: @momomo_us/Twitter)

Along with basic specs, Nvidia revealed some relative performance numbers for what is now called the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. The new Ada Lovelace-based board is 80% – 260% faster than the Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, according to Nvidia. Meanwhile, since Nvidia tends to compare the performance of the GeForce RTX 40 with DLSS 3 and frame generation against GeForce RTX 30 series with DLSS 2, this comparison looks somewhat imprecise.

Nvidia is expected to launch the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti in early January at CES, so expect the company's partners to showcase loads of custom graphics cards featuring this GPU.

Pricing of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is something that remains to be seen as the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB was meant to carry a $899 MSRP, whereas we are now hearing rumors that the green company is looking at a $799 MSRP for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Keeping in mind that makers of custom boards tend to either increase the performance of their products to sell them at a premium or lower costs to price them aggressively, only time will tell how much GeForce RTX 4070 Ti-based products will cost.