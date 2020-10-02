Nvidia Delays RTX 3070 By 2 Weeks to Avoid Another Disappointing Launch

It's no secret that Nvidia has a marketing team that's great at their jobs -- perhaps even a bit too good. With the launch of the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, demand for the new GPUs was so high that Nvidia was not only unable to keep up, but it got beaten into the ground for not ensuring there were enough cards available -- not taking into account the stability issues. Now, Nvidia wants to do it right for take three, and has therefore delayed the launch of the RTX 3070 cards to October 29th, up from the original October 15th launch date. (Via VideoCardz)

In light of this, the company outed the following statement.

"Production of GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards are ramping quickly. We’ve heard from many of you that there should be more cards available on launch day. To help make that happen, we are updating the availability date to Thursday, October 29th." - Nvidia

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Of course, delaying the launch by two more weeks will have some inevitable consequences. There might be more leaks with performance figures, (more) partner board designs will leak out too, and of course -- we all have to wait even longer for the $500 GPU that is said to outperform the last-gen $1200 RTX 2080 Ti.

But, if a two-week longer wait with a few minor inconveniences along the way is what it takes to ensure 'okay' availability is what it takes to beat the bots and scalpers, then so be it.