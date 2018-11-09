Nvidia's Graphics Cards Are Ready for Battlefield V

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

AMD isn't the only company preparing its graphics cards for upcoming title this week. Nvidia has also released new GeForce Game Ready 416.81 WHQL drivers to improve support for Battlefield V, which is available now to Origin Access Premier subscribers and publicly debuts on November 15.

Nvidia's release doesn't support as many titles as AMD's--the red team's driver update also offered improved performance for Hitman 2 and Fallout 76--but that could be because Battlefield V on its own is far more important to the green team. Ray tracing support is a primary selling point for the company's Turing-based RTX graphics cards, and Battlefield V has been set up as the feature's poster child in the last few months.

Battlefield V was originally supposed to come out closer to the launch of Nvidia's RTX graphics cards, which, thanks to the staggered release between the various models, could've been anywhere between September and October. But then Electronic Arts and DICE pushed back the release from October 20 to mid-November so they could respond to player feedback and improve performance before the game's official debut.

Now the game is finally here--or at least starting its staggered rollout. It's available now to Origin Access Premier subscribers, debuts on November 15 to people who bought the Deluxe Edition and will finally become available to everyone else on November 20.

The new GeForce Game Ready 416.81 WHQL driver is available now via Nvidia's website and GeForce Experience. You can find full release notes on Nvidia's website. The company also highlighted Hunt: Showdown's support for Nvidia Highlights, which automatically captures exciting moments from your gameplay, in a separate article. We expect a new driver to improve support for Hitman 2, Fallout 76 and other titles soon.