Trending

Nvidia's Graphics Cards Are Ready for Battlefield V

By Gaming 

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

AMD isn't the only company preparing its graphics cards for upcoming title this week. Nvidia has also released new GeForce Game Ready 416.81 WHQL drivers to improve support for Battlefield V, which is available now to Origin Access Premier subscribers and publicly debuts on November 15.

Nvidia's release doesn't support as many titles as AMD's--the red team's driver update also offered improved performance for Hitman 2 and Fallout 76--but that could be because Battlefield V on its own is far more important to the green team. Ray tracing support is a primary selling point for the company's Turing-based RTX graphics cards, and Battlefield V has been set up as the feature's poster child in the last few months.

Battlefield V was originally supposed to come out closer to the launch of Nvidia's RTX graphics cards, which, thanks to the staggered release between the various models, could've been anywhere between September and October. But then Electronic Arts and DICE pushed back the release from October 20 to mid-November so they could respond to player feedback and improve performance before the game's official debut.

Now the game is finally here--or at least starting its staggered rollout. It's available now to Origin Access Premier subscribers, debuts on November 15 to people who bought the Deluxe Edition and will finally become available to everyone else on November 20.

The new GeForce Game Ready 416.81 WHQL driver is available now via Nvidia's website and GeForce Experience. You can find full release notes on Nvidia's website. The company also highlighted Hunt: Showdown's support for Nvidia Highlights, which automatically captures exciting moments from your gameplay, in a separate article. We expect a new driver to improve support for Hitman 2, Fallout 76 and other titles soon.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kiniku 09 November 2018 19:12
    While I always have liked Nvidia being driver proactive, I get tired of being hounded to update my GPU drivers everytime a new game is launched, that I don't own.
    Reply
  • cewhidx 10 November 2018 02:56
    Nvidia would be remiss if they didn't offer optimised drivers for new games for those that do own them. A little exclamation point in your systray is hardly hounding.
    Reply
  • drivinfast247 10 November 2018 04:19
    Will this game feature ray tracing?

    I'll answer my own question. It seems they will add ray tracing in a patch around the time of official game release.
    Reply
  • alexdwilsons 11 November 2018 10:38
    According to the GPUCheck.com FPS Calculator, the game can be easily run even on AMD hardware. With some fine tuning, even on highest settings.
    Reply
  • zthomas 12 November 2018 03:51
    Got the new nvidia driver and downloading battlefield V as I write. in a few minutes the game is on..
    Reply
  • drivinfast247 12 November 2018 04:15
    The game looks great and plays pretty smooth. Still some bugs to iron out, but that'll come in time.
    Reply
  • Jim90 12 November 2018 17:39
    "Ray tracing support is a primary selling point for the company's Turing-based RTX graphics cards, and Battlefield V has been set up as the feature's poster child in the last few months."

    Also interested to know if Ray tracing will be enabled at launch or is that to go into the same permanent holding pattern as Tomb Raider?
    Reply
  • drivinfast247 12 November 2018 18:25
    Pulled right from Battlefield forums:
    DirectX Raytracing (DXR) – DXR enables realistic real-time ray traced reflections in Battlefield V for players with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards including the GeForce RTX 2070, 2080, and 2080 Ti. An early release of DXR will be available in an upcoming patch, near the Battlefield V Deluxe Edition release window. EA, DICE, and NVIDIA will also continue to optimize this implementation and deliver regular updates after its release.
    via:
    https://forums.battlefield.com/en-us/discussion/161118/battlefield-v-pc-players-performance-guide
    Reply
  • drivinfast247 12 November 2018 19:55
    Heres what I'm wondering about. DXR requires Direct X 12 to function, correct? DX12 is still broken in BF5.
    Reply
  • bigdragon 13 November 2018 16:59
    Nvidia may be ready for Battlefield 5, but Battlefield 5 is not ready for gamers. Too many missing features! Where is ray tracing? Where is battle royale mode? I got burned by FatShark with Vermintide 2's list of promised features -- half in which never were implemented and some that were quietly deleted a month after launch. I can't take EA DICE at their word that promised features will actually be implemented. There are so many good games to play these days that it's not worth risking buying a game on the promise it may be completed later.
    Reply