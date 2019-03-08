MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Graphics Cards Leaked

Well-known graphics card leaker VideoCardz today released alleged specifications for the rumored Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card, along with images of MSI's custom offerings.

GeForce GTX 1650* GeForce GTX 1660* GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Architecture (GPU) Turing (TU107) Turing (TU116) Turing (TU116) CUDA Cores 896 1408 1536 Texture Units 56 80 96 Base Clock Rate 1485 MHz 1530 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Rate 1665 MHz 1785 MHz 1770 MHz Memory Capacity 4GB GDDR5 6GB GDDR5 6GB GDDR6 Memory Clock 8 Gbps 8 Gbps 12 Gbps Memory Bus 128-bit 192-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 128 GB/s 192 GB/s 288 GB/s ROPs 32 48 48 L2 Cache ? ? 1.5MB TDP ? ? 120W Transistor Count ? 6.6 billion 6.6 billion Die Size ? 284 mm² 284 mm²

*=unconfirmed

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 is expected to employ the Turing TU116 silicon, which is manufactured by TSMC on its 12nm node. Unlike the GTX 1660 Ti, which is based on the TU116-400-A1, the GeForce GTX 1660 will utilize the TU116-300 variant, according to VideoCardz. The upcoming graphics card reportedly sports 1,408 CUDA running at a 1,530MHz base clock and with a boost clock that scales up to 1,785MHz.

Nvidia will allegedly equip the GTX 1660 with 6GB of GDDR5 memory. The memory clocks in at 2,000MHz (8,000MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory interface, which would allow the GTX 1660 to deliver a memory bandwidth of 192 GB/s.

VideoCardz claimed in today's report the GTX 1660 will launch on March 14, but DigiTimes has reported that date as March 15. It's expected to cost $219 (~£168).

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Gaming X

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

The MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Gaming X is said to feature MSI's 7th-generation Twin Frozr cooling solution. The black and gunmetal grey cooler is decked with the brand's Mystic Light RGB lighting, according to the report. The graphics card is said to use a pair of the latest Torx 3.0 cooling fans with Zero Frozr technology. Being MSI's flagship model, the GTX 1660 Gaming X is expected to boast a 1,860MHz boost clock.

The graphics card draws its power from a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. Video outputs include three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and a single HDMI 2.0b port.

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Armor

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

The MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Armor will seemingly continue to retain the classic black and white Armor cooler. The RGB eye candy is kept to a minimum on this model. Only the MSI logo on the side of the shroud has RGB lighting. The graphics card is rumored to use a pair of Torx 2.0 fans with the Zero Frozr feature for active cooling.

Like the Armor model, the MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Armor should also feed off an 8-pin PCIe power connector, plus provide three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and a HDMI 2.0b port for connectivity.

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus XS

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

The MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus XS look like it rocks a simple black and white cooler without any RGB elements. In the leaked image, the shroud carries an industrial design with twin Torx 2.0 cooling fans. However, the fans apparently don't possess MSI's Zero Frozr technology, which only turns them on when the GPU temperature goes beyond a certain threshold.

Like its the siblings, the MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus XS should rely on an 8-pin PCIe power connector for external power and has three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and one HDMI 2.0b port.

