Nvidia RTX 4060 Specs Leak Claims Fewer CUDA Cores, VRAM Than RTX 3060

Nvidia's forthcoming GeForce RTX 4060 aims to compete with the best graphics cards for gaming. However, if the rumored specifications are accurate, the GeForce RTX 4060 may disappoint a lot of gamers.
Nvidia's GeForce RTX x060-tier graphics cards have always been a fan favorite for budget-conscious gamers. The latest Steam Hardware Survey (opens in new tab) can attest to the statement. The last three generations of GeForce RTX x060-series models are among Steam's top ten most used graphics cards. The GeForce GTX 1060 and GeForce RTX 2060 are currently the second and fourth most popular graphics cards, while the GeForce RTX 3060 finds itself in sixth place. Although the Ada Lovelace architecture offers a significant upgrade over Ampere, the GeForce RTX 4060's potential specifications look disheartening.
According to hardware leaker kopite7kimi (opens in new tab), who has a solid track record of reliable information, the GeForce RTX 4060 reportedly uses the AD107 silicon. It's a die that we already know about because Nvidia utilizes it for the company's mobile GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4050 SKUs. So yes, barring any changes, the GeForce RTX 4060 appears to use a die tailored to mobile graphics cards.
The GeForce RTX 4060 seemingly employs the PG190 PCB with the AD107-400-A1 at heart. That means the Ada-powered graphics card will wield 3,072 CUDA cores, 96 Tensor cores, and 24 RT cores. The last-generation GeForce RTX 3060 had 3,584 CUDA cores, 17% more than the GeForce RTX 4060. Both use different architectures, of course.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Specifications
|Graphics Card
|GeForce RTX 4060*
|GeForce RTX 3060
|Architecture
|AD107
|GA106
|Process Technology
|TSMC 4N
|Samsung 8N
|Transistors (Billion)
|?
|12
|Die size (mm²)
|146
|276
|SMs
|24
|28
|GPU Cores
|3,072
|3,584
|Tensor Cores
|96
|112
|RT Cores
|24
|28
|Base Clock (MHz)
|?
|1,320
|Boost Clock (MHz)
|?
|1,777
|VRAM Speed (Gbps)
|18
|15
|VRAM
|8GB GDDR6
|12GB GDDR6
|VRAM Bus Width
|?
|192
|ROPs
|32
|48
|TMUs
|96
|112
|TFLOPs FP32 (Boost)
|?
|12.7
|Bandwidth (GBps)
|?
|360
|TGP (watts)
|115
|170
|Launch Date
|2023
|2021
*Specifications are unconfirmed.
The GeForce RTX 4060 may arrive with 8GB of 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory. The memory modules are reportedly faster since the regular GeForce RTX 3060 uses 15 Gbps modules. However, the GeForce RTX 3060 has 12GB, apparently, 50% more than the GeForce RTX 4060. It's a substantial compromise that'll ultimately affect performance in modern titles, such as Hogwarts Legacy, that can devour VRAM.
The leaker didn't share the memory interface for the GeForce RTX 4060. The GeForce RTX 4060 may retain a 192-bit memory bus, which has been the norm since the GTX 1060. If so, the GeForce RTX 4060 could offer a memory bandwidth of up to 432 Gbps, representing a 20% uplift over the GeForce RTX 3060.
The GeForce RTX 4060 will receive an L2 cache upgrade because of the Ada Lovelace architecture. The hardware leaker pegged the GeForce RTX 4060 with a 24MB L2 cache, 700% larger than the one on the GeForce RTX 3060. If we compare the GeForce RTX 4060 to the other Ada-based SKUs that have launched, it sports half the L2 cache of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.
Maybe Nvidia's decision to roll with mobile silicon was to lower the power requirement for the GeForce RTX 4060. Kopite7kimi believes that the GeForce RTX 4060 will have a 115W TDP. That's crazy because it would put the GeForce RTX 4060 almost on the same level as a GeForce GTX 1660 (120W) in terms of TDP. For comparison, even the GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile (120W) consumes more power. The GeForce RTX 3060 sports a 170W rating, so the GeForce RTX 4060 has a 32% lower TDP.
That seems unlikely. The GPU will sport a 128-bit bus interface for sure, same as the rumored RTX 4060 Ti SKU (also because it will come in an 8GB VRAM flavor). That gives the card 288 GB/s bandwidth and all of that will fall within a 115W reference TDP.
On the other hand, releasing a 4050 with the mobile GPU could be a really great option. I'd love to have a relatively inexpensive single slot card that I could add to some of the underpowered workstations around my workplace. The only options for that are either insanely expensive or very old...
If it's true that it has 14% fewer cores than the 3060, though... dang, that's just sad. :-/ Higher clocks will probably make it perform similarly, but not for a cheaper price.
It feels like the entire RTX 40 series will be a mulligan. I hope it will be, and that Nvidia learns a lesson and gets back to actual progress next year, but I'm not gonna hold my breath.
A game like Hogwarths Legacy uses more in 1080p.
And with consoles having 16GB shared VRAM, 8GB is a serious problem for any cross platform title.
This card better be around $200 or something, because it's already behind the curve.
https://i.postimg.cc/13xL6zwv/l-n-mn-n.jpg
Seems like 8GB is just about right for the amount of details that can be pushed out with the 3060's compute power.
The worst part about the RTX4060 will likely be its MSRP which I wouldn't be surprised if it was $500, which would be absolutely atrocious value per dollar for what should be 50-tier hardware.
hello, anybody home?
You are wrong again. It is used to render frames, and it does impact in-game FPS.
That 3060 12GB VRAM is beating that 3080 10GB and 3070 8GB in-game, in 1080p, with higher FPS.
I suggest you stop now, admit your mistake, before digging deeper.