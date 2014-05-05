NZXT Launches Easy Phantom 240 Modding Competition

NZXT has announced not a new enclosure that it has built, but an enclosure you can build. Okay, not entirely, but the company has taken its newly announced Phantom 240 enclosure and opened a digital modding competition.

Users can choose any color combination and make an entry up until June 1. After you've made your entry, share it on Facebook to get votes on the design. When the competition ends, the two chassis most voted for will be chosen as winners, along with one winner chosen by the employees of NZXT.

The standard NZXT Phantom 240 case

The three winners will each be given a prize as well, so there is an incentive for participating. Included in the prize packs is the Phantom 240 in your color combination, an NZXT Kraken liquid CPU cooler, one NZXT Shine 3 mechanical gaming keyboard, as well as a HALE82 700W power supply and a Sentry 3 touchscreen fan controller. These three winners will also go into production and pushed into retail.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.