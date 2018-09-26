$399 Oculus Quest Offers Premium Standalone VR
SAN JOSE — Are you ready for a quest? Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sure hopes you are. Just 10 minutes into the Oculus Connect 5 keynote, Zuckerberg announced Oculus Quest, a new standalone headset from Oculus.
Scheduled to ship next spring for $399, the headset is the company's first standalone headset to launch with Oculus Rift-level graphics. With this annoucement, Zuckerberg declared the end of Oculus' first-generation of VR headsets.
Typical of most Oculus headsets, Quest looks pretty slick. The standalone headset will feature that all-important six-degrees of freedom, which is vital for allowing wearers to move in a 360-degree space. Speaking of 360 degrees, Quest will feature 360-degree audio, which Zuckerberg promised will be better than Go.
Similar to the Rift, Quest will also ship with a pair of hand controllers, which if they're anything like the Touch Controllers, will greatly enhance the immersion experience. The use of the touch interface should make it easier for Oculus developers to bring their games to the new headset, and Zuckerberg promised that 50 games and apps will be available when Quest arrives in the spring.
And Oculus isn't just settling for virtual reality, we also learned about the company's early build of mixed reality. We saw a crude early demo where notifications and social interaction played out on the Quest.
I'm just hoping that at least half of the promised content will be original content instead of ports. Stay tuned for our hands-on demo write up later today.
When are they making them cheaper and better?
Sure, things like Beat Saber can be done on a lesser GPU/CPU but wouldn't we be going backwards? Roborecall would have to be scaled back.
"launch with Oculus Rift-level graphics"
So what is he calling this then? Generation 1.1?
Yeah, that's something I would like to see in a VR headset. Being able to take it wherever you want, but also being able to run it tethered for experiences with more advanced visuals. I mean, why not? I doubt it would add much to the cost of one of these standalone headsets. Perhaps they figure that if you are limited to the onboard hardware, you'll be more inclined to upgrade to a new headset in a few years once the next generation of standalone VR games requires more processing power than what the headset can provide. It's probably also easier to keep people locked into your own ecosystem on a standalone device.
If you get a chance, I would love to read a comparison between the 6-DoF tracking quality of Quest vs. Google/Lenovo's Mirage Solo.
Uh, ever since they launched..? Not sure if you've noticed, but the headsets don't cost $600 now. They've also been improving the quality of the headsets and controllers too. Are you expecting them to be free or something?
For those people, I'm sure Rift 2.0 is on its way.
This is a fundamentally different device, aimed at fundamentally different kinds of experiences. Multi-user, same-room could be the most exciting capability unlocked by standalone 6-DoF devices.
No. They are offering different things for different people. They were specifically talking about this in the keynote. They're still going to have PC-based VR going forward, ie. a Rift 2 will come at some point.
Pretty much the same thing except hugely upgraded with positional tracking? It completely transforms the experiences the headset is capable of. It's also higher res and has much better controllers, plus upgraded internal hardware (better SOC and so on).
What they said was this completed their first-gen lineup, with a cheap standalone headset for media consumption (Oculus Go), a high-end headset for PC (Oculus Rift), and an in-between standalone headset for gaming (Oculus Quest).
You can't just "pass through" like it's no big deal. It takes a cutting-edge wireless connection, which adds a lot of cost, requires you to plug an adapter of some sort into the PC, and also adds weight on the headset and drains the battery much faster. It's much better to have a separate headset for PC gamers, and then optimize the standalone headset for actual standalone use.
This has the same high resolution as the HTC Vive Pro.
The Oculus Rift is still a better value for a PC-based VR setup. It costs less, has much better controllers, comes with integrated headphones and a more comfortable headstrap, has more bundled content, and has more advanced API features - including ASW that allows it to run on weaker PC hardware.
There's the Vive Pro, but that's a very expensive $1100 kit.
So you're fine with them as they are?
You don't want them to be better and cheaper?
Also: "well, that escalated quickly". A lot of hyperbole in your assumptions!
No one said anything about having it use a "cutting edge wireless connection". None of the existing headsets require a wireless connection after all, and that certainly wouldn't be expected in a device costing around $400 or so. Adding the ability for it to receive a video feed over HDMI would cost very little, and the device undoubtedly already includes the components necessary for charging and communication over USB. Likewise, battery power wouldn't be a concern, and the only weight added would be for the cable when running tethered. There's no particularly good reason why such a standalone device couldn't be used tethered. In fact, it would probably offer a better wired experience than the Rift, if the tracking is on par, due to its higher resolution and lack of need for external sensors.
Imaging bringing it over to a friend's house, or several of you get together, somewhere, where you can play a game in the same room. There are commercial operations where you can do this, but it requires expensive VR backpacks. This is a much more affordable and practical solution.
Another use case would probably be visualization in corporate boardrooms, where it would be a lot more practical to give each participant a standalone headset than to have PC VR setups for everyone.
Finally, if you don't have a VR-capable PC, this would be the only thing you need for a VR experience on another level than what phones can deliver.
I don't exactly know FB's strategy - are they trying to lower PC requirements even further, like MS? But I'll tell you one thing: they're surely not delaying bigger and better things with the idea of simply "milking" the public. If you just look at how much has happened since Rift first launched, you'll see that anyone who doesn't keep innovating and improving is not going to stay in the race for long.
I think Vive caught them off-guard, with how much better that was for standing experiences. Then, MS way undercut them on price, and eliminated the need for any kind of external camera. Meanwhile, as you say, others are developing higher-res HMDs. Finally, HTC is releasing an official wireless kit.
My hopes for Rift 2.0:
And what's wrong with MS? Lack of content? Lower-quality graphics?
You asked "When are they making them cheaper and better?", which has been an ongoing process since the Rift first launched. Were you unaware of this?
Did you mean to ask "when are they going to finish making them cheaper and better?". Because that's a very different question.
In fairness, your post came across as a bit of a troll. It's not clear what you would accept as an answer that a disinterested 3rd party would consider both factually correct and informative. In that sense, it's almost rhetorical, as if you're complaining that VR is primitive and expensive. That would be a valid opinion, but it would be better just to come out and say that (or just skip this thread, entirely), so those of us who are interested in VR can carry on with a productive discussion about this news without being disrupted by it.
Yes, that's the idea.