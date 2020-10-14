Grab 16GB of Dual-Channel 3200 RAM for $45

I remember a time when a 16 GB memory kit would run you well over $150, but as DRAM and NAND prices have been plummeting like there is no tomorrow, the prices of DDR4 kits have come down too. Now, we spotted a deal for 16 GB of OLOy DDR4 memory for just $46, which is just unimaginably cheap.

Oloy 16 GB (2x 8GB) DDR4 3200 Kit: Was $52, Now $46

Oloy has a 16 GB DDR4 memory kit listed on Amazon that costs just $46. It comes with two 8 GB modules that run at 3200 MHz with CL16 timings at 1.35V -- and it comes with a lifetime warranty!View Deal

You might wonder "I haven't heard of OLOy, can I trust them?" -- and the answer to that question is a resounding yes. We did some research into the new brand, and found that users are generally very happy with OLOy memory, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, so it looks like OLOy is a brand you can happily turn to.

This kit here is comprised of two 8 GB modules, running at 3200 MHz with CL16 timings, and it needs 1.35 V to operate. Just remember to set the XMP profile in your BIOS when you install these modules to actually get them to run at their intended speeds.