One of the Fastest 4TB SSDs Is Now Only $289: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

I love it when SSD prices play Limbo.

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Another day another SSD deal. Don't get me wrong though, I'm certainly not complaining as deals are my favorite pastime. But it's as if SSDs in particular seem to lower their prices almost every day recently, in a bid to outdo the competition, which is fantastic news for us PC hardware consumers.

I can always take more storage (M.2 slots allowing), as I'm constantly finding myself uninstalling and reinstalling games on my gaming PC, and even though in the past I could have had a huge HDD, they just don't cut it for gaming. So when I see a deal like this Nextorage Japan 4TB SSD with heatsink for $289 my wallet starts to twitch a little. Not only has the price of this large 4TB SSD dropped in price significantly, but it's also one of the fastest Gen 4 SSDs on the market and will go nicely in a gaming PC or a PlayStation 5 console too as one of the best SSDs for the PS5.

One of Lenovo's flagship gaming laptops has a slight price reduction thanks to a promotional offer when you use coupon code GAMINGDEALS at checkout. This absolute beast packs an RTX 4090 laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD in the Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 for $3,239. With these specs, this laptop might be a contender for the best gaming laptop

Another gaming laptop deal that won't wipe out your bank account is this 14-inch Acer Predator Triton 300 SE for $999 which packs an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and an RTX 3060 GPU. Still capable of playing the latest games on medium to high settings, this 14-inch model is a more portable gaming machine. 

See below for more of today's Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Nextorage Japan 4TB SSD with Heatsink: now $289 at Newegg

Nextorage Japan 4TB SSD with Heatsink: now $289 at Newegg (was $449)
The Nextorage SSD is a high-speed NVMe SSD that's produced by Phison and comes in the M.2 2280 form factor. With very quick Gen 4 sequential read and write speeds of 7,300/6,900 MB/s respectively, this drive is ideal for inclusion in a PlayStation 5 or PC, and as this large 4TB capacity comes with a built-in heatsink, heat should not be an issue when inclosed in a PS5. 

View Deal
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Intel (RTX 4090): now $3,239 at Lenovo

Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Intel (RTX 4090): now $3,239 at Lenovo with promo code (was $3,599)
This high-spec gaming laptop from Lenovo not only has a powerful 16 GB Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU inside but also an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD. This laptop's screen is a 16-inch WQXGA IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. Use code GAMINGDEALS at the checkout.

View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE-14: now $999 at Best Buy

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE-14: now $999 at Best Buy (was $1,599)
With a 14-inch screen, Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this gaming laptop is a capable gaming machine for playing anywhere. 

View Deal
1TB Samsung SSD 980 M.2: now $40 at Amazon

1TB Samsung SSD 980 M.2: now $40 at Amazon (was $129)
Samsung has a great reputation for quality SSDs, and the Samsung 980 SSD continues that legacy. It lacks DRAM but packs extremely fast NAND and generally outpaces similarly priced budget SSDs. The 980 delivers sequential speeds of 3,500MB/s read and 3,000MB/s write.

View Deal
Anycubic 3D Printer Plant-Based Resin:  now $19 at Amazon

Anycubic 3D Printer Plant-Based Resin: now $19 at Amazon (was $35)
With high-speed solidification and low odor, this photopolymer resin is made from soybean oil which offers better environmental protection. It is compatible with most of the best resin 3D printers and the large 1Kg bottle will keep you printing for a while.      

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 16 deals
Filters
Arrow
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen8)
Our Review
1
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Intel...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
2
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Amazon
$1,132.97
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
3
Acer - Predator Triton 300...
Best Buy
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
4
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Walmart
$1,599
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
5
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Target
View Deal
Samsung 980 SSD
(500GB SSD)
Our Review
6
SAMSUNG 980 M.2 2280 500GB...
Newegg
View Deal
Samsung 980 SSD
(Black SSD)
Our Review
7
Samsung 980 250GB M.2 PCIe...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen8)
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
8
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16" QHD+...
Amazon
$2,693.98
View Deal
Samsung 980 SSD
(Black)
Our Review
9
Samsung - 980 500GB Internal...
Best Buy
$44.99
View Deal
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen8)
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16" QHD+...
Amazon
$2,693.98
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • MiniITXEconomy
    Uffda, man... do I really need all that speed for gaming, though? I'm sitting on a Gen 3 PCIe SSD and I think that's perfectly fine for the likes of The Witcher 3, or CoD: MWII. I think $289 is too rich for my blood, especially when you consider options from Silicon Power, which can give you 2 TB of Gen 3 speeds for just $80.
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    MiniITXEconomy said:
    Uffda, man... do I really need all that speed for gaming, though? I'm sitting on a Gen 3 PCIe SSD and I think that's perfectly fine for the likes of The Witcher 3, or CoD: MWII. I think $289 is too rich for my blood, especially when you consider options from Silicon Power, which can give you 2 TB of Gen 3 speeds for just $80.
    No.
    Your game performance will be NO different.
    Reply