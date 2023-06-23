One of the Fastest 4TB SSDs Is Now Only $289: Real Deals

Another day another SSD deal. Don't get me wrong though, I'm certainly not complaining as deals are my favorite pastime. But it's as if SSDs in particular seem to lower their prices almost every day recently, in a bid to outdo the competition, which is fantastic news for us PC hardware consumers.

I can always take more storage (M.2 slots allowing), as I'm constantly finding myself uninstalling and reinstalling games on my gaming PC, and even though in the past I could have had a huge HDD, they just don't cut it for gaming. So when I see a deal like this Nextorage Japan 4TB SSD with heatsink for $289 my wallet starts to twitch a little. Not only has the price of this large 4TB SSD dropped in price significantly, but it's also one of the fastest Gen 4 SSDs on the market and will go nicely in a gaming PC or a PlayStation 5 console too as one of the best SSDs for the PS5.

One of Lenovo's flagship gaming laptops has a slight price reduction thanks to a promotional offer when you use coupon code GAMINGDEALS at checkout. This absolute beast packs an RTX 4090 laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD in the Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 for $3,239. With these specs, this laptop might be a contender for the best gaming laptop.

Another gaming laptop deal that won't wipe out your bank account is this 14-inch Acer Predator Triton 300 SE for $999 which packs an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and an RTX 3060 GPU. Still capable of playing the latest games on medium to high settings, this 14-inch model is a more portable gaming machine.

Nextorage Japan 4TB SSD with Heatsink: now $289 at Newegg (was $449)

The Nextorage SSD is a high-speed NVMe SSD that's produced by Phison and comes in the M.2 2280 form factor. With very quick Gen 4 sequential read and write speeds of 7,300/6,900 MB/s respectively, this drive is ideal for inclusion in a PlayStation 5 or PC, and as this large 4TB capacity comes with a built-in heatsink, heat should not be an issue when inclosed in a PS5.

Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Intel (RTX 4090): now $3,239 at Lenovo with promo code (was $3,599)

This high-spec gaming laptop from Lenovo not only has a powerful 16 GB Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU inside but also an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD. This laptop's screen is a 16-inch WQXGA IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. Use code GAMINGDEALS at the checkout.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE-14: now $999 at Best Buy (was $1,599)

With a 14-inch screen, Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this gaming laptop is a capable gaming machine for playing anywhere.

1TB Samsung SSD 980 M.2: now $40 at Amazon (was $129)

Samsung has a great reputation for quality SSDs, and the Samsung 980 SSD continues that legacy. It lacks DRAM but packs extremely fast NAND and generally outpaces similarly priced budget SSDs. The 980 delivers sequential speeds of 3,500MB/s read and 3,000MB/s write.

Anycubic 3D Printer Plant-Based Resin: now $19 at Amazon (was $35)

With high-speed solidification and low odor, this photopolymer resin is made from soybean oil which offers better environmental protection. It is compatible with most of the best resin 3D printers and the large 1Kg bottle will keep you printing for a while.

