Phanteks' New Cases Brings Mesh and Fancy RGB Options

Phanteks, known for its strong budget cases, has brought some new products to CES 2023, including two new chassis for budget and performance builds.



The flagship announcement is the Phanteks NV7, an ATX case that the company says has a "strong and defining outer frame that captures and accentuates the hardware components." In addition, it appears to have RGB around the area where the motherboard goes, which would certainly highlight it.

(Image credit: Phanteks)

Phanteks also says the chassis helps avoid a "traditionally messy" rear side and that you can see all angles with glass panels. We'll have to try building in it to see how neat this case can keep cables.



What might be the most exciting is the Eclipse 300A, which appears to be the company's next budget case. It has a mesh front panel to keep dust out but allow maximum airflow into the system. Phanteks claims that this case can fit GPUs up to 390 mm long.



Unfortunately, Phanteks hasn't announced official prices or release dates for either case (or its other CES 2023 announcements), but we've reached out and will update you if we hear back.

(Image credit: Phanteks)

(Image credit: Phanteks)

The company also has a series of new cooling options, including the D30-120 fans, which have lighting on both sides of the fan blades and can be linked together for a cleaner installation. In addition, the Glacier One T30 Gen 2 has 240 mm and 360 mm radiator options (and the pictures show off some '80's retro lighting on the pumps), and there are Polar air coolers with up to six heat pipes.



For fully water-cooled builds, the Glacier R260 reservoir is new and can come with a D5 pump preinstalled in either black or white (though you can also get it without the pump).