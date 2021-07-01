Trending

Philips Launches Ultrawide 49-Inch Monitor To Dominate Your Desk

Monster Monitor

Philips
(Image credit: Philips)

Philips was among the first monitor brands to introduce an ultrawide curved 49-inch display for business users several years ago. Now, technologies have evolved, and Philips have announced the Brilliance 498P9Z [PDF] 49-inch display. For gamers that demand the largest screen size and a fast refresh rate.  

The large size and generous resolution offered by the Brilliance 498P9Z means the monitor can replace two regular 24- or 27-inch displays, should you have the space for it. For those gamers and power users who need a lot of screen real estate, this one could be a real alternative to the best 4K gaming monitors available today. 

The Philips Brilliance 498P9Z relies on a VA panel featuring a 32:9 aspect ratio, 1800R curvature, 5120x1440 resolution, 550 nits brightness, and a 3000:1 aspect ratio. One of the display's main selling points is the 165Hz refresh rate with Adaptive-Sync technology and a 4ms GtG response time, a combination that makes the LCD a good fit for gamers. 

But while gamers will take advantage of the Brilliance 498P9Z, professionals will appreciate it too. The monitor can display 16.7 million colors and can reproduce 89% of the Adobe RGB, 91% DCI-P3, 100% NTSC, and 122% of the sRGB color gamuts. Furthermore, the display is factory calibrated to a Delta E <2 accuracy and carries VESA's DisplayHDR 400 badge.  

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Brilliance 498P9Z is equipped with one DisplayPort 1.4, and two HDMI 2.0 inputs. The LCD has a built-in KVM switch and supports Picture in Picture capability for up to two PCs. The monitor also has a quad-port USB 3.2 hub with two upstream ports to connect two hosts. In addition, the LCD has two 5W speakers. 

Like other high-end large form-factor displays, Philips' Brilliance 498P9Z comes with a stand that can adjust height, swivel, and tilt. 

Philips did not reveal pricing of its Brilliance 498P9Z. Previous-generation 49-inch ultrawide displays from the company retailed for €949 ~ €1,099, reckons ComputerBase.de. That said, expect the new one with a higher refresh rate to cost more than its predecessors.

4 Comments
  • Sleepy_Hollowed
    This is the perfect monitor for FPS or MMORPGs to get that field of View or get extra long menus/actions on screen.
  • brandonjclark
    Can you imagine if this rotated vertical? Think of the code. THE COOOOOOODDDDEEEEE!
  • AnimeMania
    This seems like a good monitor for people who are streamers since you could display the output of two or more computers at the same time. It would be easy for you to do your thing while you could see what someone else helping you manage your comments and whatnot is doing on their separate computer and maybe still have room to see a view of what your followers are seeing. Or you could just play Microsoft Flight Simulator.
  • kityler
    As usual with Philips screen, good hardware, but bad osd, no software and 0 support or update.
