Pick Up a Beefy 6950 XT GPU for Only $599: Real Deals

The last generation's top-tier graphics entry from AMD the 6950 XT is on sale with $50 knocked off the price. You can pick up the XFX Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6950XT for $599 at Newegg. See our GPU hierarchy for an idea of how well the GPU performs against the competition and the latest generation of graphics cards.

Another excellent saving today sees the Logitech G560 PC gaming speakers reduced by $30 and on sale for $169. Mix your sound with a colorful light show, as the Logitech G560 has full RGB lighting that's able to sync with your games through Logitech's LIGHTSYNC software.

If you want a good gaming mouse for a superb budget-oriented price then you can't do much better than the Editor's Choice award-winning SteelSeries Rival 3 gaming mouse for only $9. With all the gamified RGB you could want and an 8,500CPI, this mouse isn't going to break the bank.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

XFX Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6950 XT Black Gaming: now $599 at Newegg (was $889)

With 5120 stream processors and a boost clock up to 2368MHz, this 6950XT is AMD's most powerful GPU from the last generation of graphics cards. Stacked with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-Bit bus, the memory clocks at 18Gbps.



Logitech G560 PC Gaming Speakers: now $169 at Newegg with promo discount (was $199)

These colorful speakers from Logitech come with built-in RGB lights that can sync to your games and music using the integrated LIGHTSYNC software. The combined peak power of this unit is 240 Watts and the speakers also provide a virtual 7.1 DTS:X Ultra surround sound soundscape.

SteelSeries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse: now $9 at Amazon (was $29)

A fantastic price for the SteelSeries Rival 3 gaming mouse gives you a good-performing gaming mouse with an 8,500 CPI and lots of colorful RGB. We awarded the Rival 3 an Editor's Choice award in our review of the SteelSeries Rival 3.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050 Ti): now $799 at Best Buy ($1,079)

It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor with 8 cores. Graphics are handled by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti backed up with 4 GB of GDDR6 and reaching speeds as fast as 1585 MHz. Video is output to a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD (1920 x 1080px) IPS panel.

Anycubic Photon Ultra Resin 3D Printer: now $249 at Amazon (was $399)

For your resin printing needs look no further than the Anycubic Photon Ultra, this 3D resin printer is faster and quieter than the previous Anycubic Photon, and can help you create resin models and miniatures for your favorite hobbies.

